NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 17

The NHL action will be on TV for over 12 hours on Thursday, with 13 games spanning from coast to coast with a handful of early afternoon starts, followed by the heart of the lineup in the evening and a couple of late contests in California to cap off an exciting day of hockey.

Of course, the highlight of Saturday's schedule is game one of the Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils. Outside of that contest, there are plenty of other interesting storylines to follow, with many teams battling for playoff positioning.

So, with all that in mind, here's a rundown of today's potential NHL starters.

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 17

Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins - 12:30 p.m. ET

David Rittich (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 7-2-3 / 2.12 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-1 / 2.62 GAA / .919 SV%

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 16-6-3 / 2.64 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-2 / 1.94 GAA / .923 SV%

Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks - 1 p.m. ET

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 13-17-2 / 3.42 GAA / .887 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-3-3 / 2.87 GAA / .899 SV%

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 12-21-2 / 2.96 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-2-2 / 2.59 GAA / .916 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars - 3 p.m. ET

Calvin Pickard* (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 6-2-0 / 2.42 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-1 / 3.03 GAA / .908 SV%

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 20-9-2 / 2.90 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-0 / 3.02 GAA / .890 SV%

Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames - 4 p.m. ET

James Reimer* (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 4-6-2 / 3.22 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-5-0 / 3.16 GAA / .903 SV%

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 17-14-2 / 2.50 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-1-1 / 1.42 GAA / .950 SV%

Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues - 5 p.m. ET

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 20-21-2 / 3.05 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-7-1 / 3.39 GAA / .890 SV%

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 19-14-2 / 2.90 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-2-1 / 2.32 GAA / .920 SV%

Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild - 5 p.m. ET

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 13-13-2 / 2.51 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 2.78 GAA / .919 SV%

Filip Gustavsson* (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 15-13-2 / 3.19 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.09 GAA / .880 SV%

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - 5 p.m. ET

Sergei Bobrovsky* (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 126-10-2 / 2.42 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 12-11-3 / 3.25 GAA / .892 SV%

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 19-11-0 / 2.77 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 15-12-1 / 2.95 GAA / .913 SV%

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m. ET

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 10-8-4 / 2.65 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 2.70 GAA / .908 SV%

Jake Allen* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 5-10-3 / 3.63 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-0 / 3.65 GAA / .886 SV%

Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m. ET

Lukas Dostal (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 8-13-1 / 3.60 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 4.60 GAA / .903 SV%

Martin Jones* (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 9-7-1 / 2.73 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 15-12-1 / 2.34 GAA / .913 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils - 8 p.m. ET

Samuel Ersson* (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 15-9-4 / 2.55 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 4.39 GAA / .855 SV%

Nico Daws (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 5-6-0 / 2.93 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks - 10 p.m. ET

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 25-10-3 / 2.13 GAA / .926 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 13-4-0 / 1.71 GAA / .941 SV%

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 30-9-1 / 2.41 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-4-0 / 2.11 GAA / .936 SV%

Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights - 10:30 p.m. ET

Spencer Martin (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 4-8-1 / 3.52 GAA / .889 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .963 SV%

Adin Hill (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 14-3-2 / 2.00 GAA / .933 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 2.14 GAA / .907 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks - 10:30 p.m. ET

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 9-11-7 / 3.21 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-3-0 / 3.35 GAA / .894 SV%

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 6-15-2 / 3.43 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-2 / 3.39 GAA / .891 SV%