NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 19

The NHL has one of the busiest Mondays of the season today, with 10 games on the slate. As it is President's Day in the United States and Family Day in most of Canada, plenty of early and late games will keep everyone entertained on their day off.

Although only a couple of teams have confirmed their netminders for today's tilts, there are plenty of intriguing storylines to follow today, like if the Edmonton Oilers continue their winning ways or if the Boston Bruins can bounce back.

Meanwhile, some of the league's best teams have favorable matchups against some opponents who rank in the bottom third of the league, which could end up being trap games, where the favorites lose a valuable two points.

(* Indicates this goalie is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 19

Anaheim Ducks at Buffalo Sabres - 12:30 p.m. ET

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 11-19-1 / 3.07 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-4-0 / 2.76 GAA / .910 SV%

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 14-13-2 / 2.49 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 2.74 GAA / .916 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues - 1 p.m. ET

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 11-4-6 / 3.25 GAA / .881 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-1 / 3.67 GAA / .856 SV%

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 19-15-2 / 2.93 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-3-1 / 4.28 GAA / .872 SV%

Dallas Stars at Boston Bruins - 1 p.m. ET

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 20-9-3 / 2.93 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-1 / 2.25 GAA / .925 SV%

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 16-6-7 / 2.38 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 1.98 GAA / .937 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at Minnesota Wild - 2 p.m. ET

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 30-10-1 / 2.45 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-3-2 / 3.40 GAA / .900 SV%

Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 10-9-3 / 2.83 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 15-3-2 / 2.49 GAA / .915 SV%

Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken - 3:30 p.m. ET

Alex Lyon* (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 14-8-2 / 2.82 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 16-11-9 / 2.33 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 3.72 GAA / .852 SV%

Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames - 4 p.m. ET

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 26-10-3 / 2.13 GAA / .927 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 13-7-1 / 2.08 GAA / .930 SV%

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 17-15-2 / 2.59 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-15-2 / 3.10 GAA / .896 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes - 4 p.m. ET

Stuart Skinner* (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 24-12-1 / 2.56 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 2.47 GAA / .857 SV%

Matt Villata (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 0-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks - 4 p.m. ET

Adin Hill (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 14-4-2 / 2.06 GAA / .931 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-2-0 / 1.97 GAA / .935 SV%

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 9-17-3 / 3.49 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-3-0 / 3.73 GAA / .897 SV%

Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning - 7 p.m. ET

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 8-8-0 / 3.32 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-3-0 / 3.39 GAA / .890 SV%

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 19-12-0 / 2.90 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-5-0 / 2.99 GAA / .898 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m. ET

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 13-21-2 / 2.93 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-4-0 / 2.26 GAA / .937 SV%

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 14-9-3 / 2.46 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%