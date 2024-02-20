NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 20

Eight NHL games are on the timetable tonight in the Western Conference for East Coast fans, with action starting at 7 p.m. ET. And three of these eight contests will start late.

Five teams have confirmed their starting netminders for tonight, which means several clubs are still determining who will be called into action tonight.

NHL fantasy hockey managers should constantly monitor the news, especially after everyone's morning skates, to see who will start tonight.

(* Indicates skater is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for tonight

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins - 7 p.m. ET

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 16-12-11 / 3.12 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-5-0 / 3.06 GAA / .909 SV%

Alex Nedeljkovic* (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 9-4-3 / 2.54 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 2.11 GAA / .933 SV%

Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers - 7 p.m. ET

Joonas Korpisalo of the NHL's Ottawa Senators

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 13-18-2 / 3.41 GAA / .887 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-5-1 / 3.83 GAA / .894 SV%

Sergei Bobrovsky* (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 27-10-2 / 2.41 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 13-6-1 / 2.25 GAA / .915 SV%

New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals - 7 p.m. ET

Nico Daws (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 6-6-0 / 2.93 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.59 GAA / .854 SV%

Charlie Lindgren* (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 10-8-4 / 2.65 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-0 / 3.79 GAA / .869 SV%

Dallas Stars at New York Rangers - 7 p.m. ET

Scott Wedgewood of the NHL's Dallas Stars

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 13-5-4 / 3.03 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 3.87 GAA / .874 SV%

Igor Shesterkin* (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 22-12-1 / 2.85 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-1 / 2.84 GAA / .908 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets - 8 p.m. ET

Marc-Andre Fleury* (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 11-9-3 / 2.87 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 23-12-0 / 2.61 GAA / .909 SV%

Laurent Brossoit (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 7-4-2 / 2.22 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .931 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche - 9 p.m. ET

Thatcher Demko of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 30-10-1 / 2.45 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-3-1 / 4.57 GAA / .843 SV%

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 29-13-3 / 2.94 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-0 / 2.44 GAA / .925 SV%

Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights - 10 p.m. ET

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 21-21-2 / 3.02 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-5-1 / 3.02 GAA / .921 SV%

Adin Hill (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 14-4-2 / 2.06 GAA / .931 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 0.50 GAA / .978 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings - 10:30 p.m. ET

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 10-11-7 / 3.21 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-2 / 3.36 GAA / .913 SV%

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 15-13-5 / 2.58 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-4-1 / 2.91 GAA / .895 SV%