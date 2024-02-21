NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 21

  • home icon
By Ryan Gagne
Modified Feb 21, 2024 17:47 GMT
Boston Bruins v Philadelphia Flyers
After 18 NHL games over the past two nights, there are only five matches on Wednesday. Tonight, two of the league's best teams, the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, are set to clash, while Auston Matthews looks to net goal 50 in front of his hometown crowd in Arizona.

(* Indicates that netminder is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 21

Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m. ET

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 14-14-2 / 2.54 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Samuel Montembeault* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 12-9-4 / 3.21 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-4-0 / 3.53 GAA / .900 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks - 7:30 p.m. ET

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 15-10-4 / 2.64 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Arvid Soderblom (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 2-16-1 / 4.01 GAA / .873 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Columbus Blue Jackets at Anaheim Ducks - 8 p.m. ET

Daniil Tarasov, Columbus Blue Jackets
Daniil Tarasov (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 3-6-2 / 3.91 GAA / .877 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 12-19-1 / 3.07 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-3-1 / 2.36 GAA / .919 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at Arizona Coyotes - 10 p.m. ET

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 12-4-6 / 3.19 GAA / .882 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 1.46 GAA / .941 SV%

Karel Vejmelka (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 6-14-2 / 3.51 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .943 SV%

Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers - 10 p.m. ET

Linus Ullmark of the NHL's Boston Bruins
Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 16-6-4 / 2.72 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-0 / 3.23 GAA / .893 SV%

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 25-12-1 / 2.57 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 2.70 GAA / .907 SV%

Edited by John Maxwell
