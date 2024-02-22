NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 22

It is a busy night in the NHL, with 11 games on tap, featuring eight of the top 10 teams in the standings, including the Vancouver Canucks (first), Florida Panthers (third), and New York Rangers (fourth).

As we inch closer to the March 8 trade deadline and the end of the regular season, wins and points are at a premium these days, meaning every contest is vital to a club's position in the NHL standings.

(* Indicates this goalie will start today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 22

Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning - 7 p.m. ET

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 11-8-4 / 2.62 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 1.11 GAA / .956 SV%

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 19-13-1 / 2.94 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-8-1 / 3.18 GAA / .904 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins - 7 p.m. ET

Cayden Primeau of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens

Cayden Primeau (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 5-5-1 / 3.07 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 7.50 GAA / .839 SV%

Tristan Jarry* (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 14-17-4 / 2.50 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-1-1 / 2.71 GAA / .905 SV%

Dallas Stars at Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m. ET

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 20-9-4 / 2.93 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 4.13 GAA / .848 SV%

Anton Forsberg* (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 9-8-0 / 3.24 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-2 / 3.41 GAA / .883 SV%

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m. ET

Igor Shesterkin of the NHL's New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 23-12-1 / 2.79 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-5-1 / 2.81 GAA / .917 SV%

Nico Daws (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 6-7-0 / 3.18 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 3.38 GAA / .881 SV%

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m. ET

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 28-10-2 / 2.39 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 14-13-1 / 2.38 GAA / .923 SV%

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 14-9-3 / 2.46 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings - 7 p.m. ET

Justus Annunen (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 1-2-0 / 4.08 GAA / .888 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Alex Lyon* (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 15-8-2 / 2.83 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 3.00 GAA / .903 SV%

New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues - 8 p.m. ET

Semyon Varlamov of the NHL's New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov* (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 6-6-3 / 2.90 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-11-3 / 2.48 GAA / .925 SV%

Jordan Binnington* (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 19-15-2 / 2.93 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-2 / 2.32 GAA / .909 SV%

Boston Bruins at Calgary Flames - 9 p.m. ET

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 16-6-4 / 2.72 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 2.70 GAA / .908 SV%

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 18-15-2 / 2.60 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-5-1 / 2.68 GAA / .903 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken - 10 p.m. ET

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 30-11-1 / 2.44 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-1-0 / 2.52 GAA / .915 SV%

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 16-11-10 / 2.37 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-1 / 3.97 GAA / .854 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights - 10 p.m. ET

Martin Jones of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs

Martin Jones (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 10-7-1 / 2.69 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-6-1 / 3.88 GAA / .882 SV%

Adin Hill (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 14-5-2 / 2.15 GAA / .929 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 2.35 GAA / .933 SV%

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings - 10:30 p.m. ET

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 21-21-2 / 3.02 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-2-1 / 2.71 GAA / .920 SV%

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 16-13-5 / 2.53 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-10-1 / 2.47 GAA / .917 SV%