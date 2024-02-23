NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 23

On Friday, there are only three NHL games to watch, with staggered start times benefitting anyone who will tune in. In the earliest contest (7 p.m. ET) two of the bottom teams in the Eastern Conference meet when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Buffalo Sabres.

Meanwhile, the last-place Chicago Blackhawks visit the Winnipeg Jets at 8:30 p.m. ET. In the evening's nightcap contest, at 9 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Wild, desperate for playoff points, will travel to Edmonton to face the Oilers, who also need points to stay ahead in the playoff race.

(*Indicates player is confirmed to start in today's game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 23

Buffalo Sabres (25th) at Columbus Blue Jackets (29th) - 7 p.m. ET

Season series: Tied 1-1-0

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 15-14-2 / 2.52 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 4.30 GAA / .817 SV%

Daniil Tarasov* (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 4-6-2 / 3.78 GAA / .881 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 3.46 GAA / .901 SV%

Winnipeg Jets (7th) at Chicago Blackhawks (32nd) - 8:30 p.m. ET

Season series: Winnipeg 2-1-0

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 26-11-3 / 2.20 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 16-7-1 / 2.25 GAA / .924 SV%

Petr Mrazek* (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 13-22-2 / 2.99 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-5-0 / 2.57 GAA / .914 SV%

Minnesota Wild (24th) at Edmonton Oilers (11th) - 9 p.m. ET

Season series: Tied 1-1-0

Filip Gustavsson of the NHL's Minnesota Wild

Filip Gustavsson* (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 15-13-3 / 3.27 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 4.00 GAA / .857 SV%

Calvin Pickard* (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 7-2-0 / 2.48 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-0 / 2.75 GAA / .919 SV%