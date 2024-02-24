NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 24

On Saturday, there are 13 NHL games, with several afternoon contests followed by a full slate of evening ones leading up to the midnight hour. Considering that 26 teams are in action today, every fanbase will be tuned in to the action with so many intriguing storylines and matchups to watch.

Let's take a look at the goalies who will be in action on Saturday.

(* Indicates this goalie will start today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 24

St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings - 12 p.m. ET

Jordan Binnington* (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 20-15-2 / 2.85 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 3.64 GAA / .872 SV%

Alex Lyon* (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 16-8-2 / 2.75 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .931 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders - 2 p.m. ET

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 19-14-0 / 2.98 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 11-4-0 / 2.11 GAA / .936 SV%

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 17-12-11 / 3.14 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-4-0 / 3.70 GAA / .874 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils - 2 p.m. ET

Jake Allen of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 5-11-3 / 3.66 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-2-0 / 1.90 GAA / .933 SV%

Nico Daws (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 6-8-0 / 3.32 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 2.54 GAA / .908 SV%

New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers - 3 p.m. ET

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 24-12-1 / 2.74 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-3-1 / 2.08 GAA / .936 SV%

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 16-10-4 / 2.58 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m. ET

Charlie Lindgren of the NHL's Washington Capitals

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 12-8-4 / 2.63 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-0 / 2.95 GAA / .910 SV%

Anthony Stolarz* (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 9-5-2 / 1.97 GAA / .926 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks - 7 p.m. ET

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 18-6-7 / 2.47 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 0.92 GAA / .969 SV%

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 30-12-1 / 2.48 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 2.91 GAA / .902 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m. ET

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 13-4-6 / 3.19 GAA / .882 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-1 / 2.06 GAA / .922 SV%

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 30-13-3 / 2.90 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-3-0 / 3.26 GAA / .915 SV%

Vegas Golden Knights at Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m. ET

Adin Hill of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 14-5-2 / 2.27 GAA / .927 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-0 / 9,35 GAA / .667 SV%

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 10-8-0 / 3.11 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 4.66 GAA / .885 SV%

Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes - 8 p.m. ET

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 20-10-4 / 2.98 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-2 / 2.13 GAA / .931 SV%

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 15-9-3 / 2.37 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.12 GAA / .864 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken - 10 p.m. ET

Marc-Andre Fleury* (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 11-10-3 / 2.96 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-1 / 1.97 GAA / .935 SV%

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 16-11-10 / 2.37 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 2.09 GAA / .920 SV%

Nashville Predators at San Jose Sharks - 10 p.m. ET

Juuse Saros of the NHL's Nashville Predators

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 22-21-2 / 2.97 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-2-1 / 1.76 GAA / .940 SV%

Kaapo Kahkonen* (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 6-16-2 / 3.46 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-3-1 / 3.32 GAA / .883 SV%

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers - 10 p.m. ET

Jacob Markstrom of the NHL's Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 19-15-2 / 2.58 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 15-16-2 / 2.99 GAA / .900 SV%

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 25-12-2 / 2.66 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-0 / 1.25 GAA / .965 SV%

Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings - 10:30 p.m. ET

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 12-20-1 / 3.16 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 14-12-0 / 2.61 GAA / .912 SV%

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 16-13-5 / 2.53 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 17-7-2 / 1.94 GAA / .936 SV%