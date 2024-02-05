NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 5

The NHL returns to action tonight with two games after four days off to celebrate the annual All-Star Game in Toronto. Although every team has already played 41 games, which is the halfway point of the NHL season, the All-Star Game break usually serves as the kick-off to the second half of the season. With that in mind, tonight is an important night for four teams.

Hereafter, playoff races will intensify and skaters chasing awards will up their game to get a shot at making history. Moreover, players who may be on the move will try to boost their profile before the Mar. 8 trade deadline.

Fittingly, Monday night's action is loaded with star power as the New York Islanders and new head Patrick Roy visit Toronto to challenge the Maple Leafs, whose stars Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Morgan Reilly, and Mitch Marner, just won the All-Star Game.

Meanwhile, two of the top teams in the league will meet at Madison Square Garden when the Colorado Avalanche takes on the New York Rangers. Even though there is an eight-point gap between these two talented clubs, New York is already in "must-win" mode or risks losing out on a favorable playoff position.

Although not every team will be in action this week, there will be plenty of hockey to watch for fans who didn't get their fill over the weekend with PWHL hockey, the All-Star skills competition, and the All-Star Game itself.

(* Indicates that the goalie is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 5

New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs - 5 pm ET

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov* (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 8-3-1 / 3.36 GAA / .878 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-4-1 / 3.33 GAA / .879 SV%

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 14-12-9 / 3.17 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-3-0 / 2.99 GAA / .916 SV%

Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers - 5 pm ET

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 27-11-2 / 2.91 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 1.38 GAA / .960 SV%

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 19-12-1 / 2.86 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 1.91 GAA / .949 SV%