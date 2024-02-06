  • home icon
By Ryan Gagne
Modified Feb 06, 2024 16:50 GMT
NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 6

Tuesday night features eight NHL games, with the league's top teams, the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins, resuming their quest for the Presidents' Trophy. The Edmonton Oilers are also chasing history and are one win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive wins.

Only five teams have confirmed their starter for the evening, so fantasy managers and fans should keep checking to see which netminder gets the nod.

(* Indicates that the netminder is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 6

Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m. ET

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 26-8-1 / 2.44 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-1 / 2.78 GAA / .911 SV%

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 11-7-3 / 2.58 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 2.77 GAA / .906 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers - 7 p.m. ET

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 12-9-3 / 2.60 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Anthony Stolarz* (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 8-4-2 / 2.11 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.51 GAA / .901 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals - 7 p.m. ET

Charlie Lindgren* (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 9-6-4 / 2.59 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 1.50 GAA / .946 SV%

Samuel Montembeault* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 11-7-4 / 3.10 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 3.72 GAA / .875 SV%

Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins - 7 p.m. ET

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 23-9-3 / 2.20 GAA / .924 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-5-3 / 2.46 GAA / .927 SV%

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 13-14-4 / 2.53 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-0 / 1.22 GAA / .959 SV%

Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m. ET

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 16-9-2 / 3.04 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 2.99 GAA / .904 SV%

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen* (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 12-11-2 / 2.61 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Calgary Flames at Boston Bruins - 7 p.m. ET

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 14-13-2 / 2.60 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-5-1 / 3.04 GAA / .900 SV%

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 15-6-2 / 2.78 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-1 / 2.64 GAA / .928 SV%

Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils - 7:30 p.m. ET

Justus Annunen (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 1-0-0 / 4.00 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 16-8-2 / 3.24 GAA / .886 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 3.75 GAA / .865 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights - 10 p.m. ET

Stuart Skinner* (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 23-9-1 / 2.44 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-1 / 3.62 GAA / .872 SV%

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 16-10-4 / 2.77 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-1 / 3.92 GAA / .888 SV%

