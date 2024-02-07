NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 7

The NHL is back in full swing after the All-Star Game weekend. Tonight, there are only three games, but two of the contests feature teams battling for favorable playoff spots, while the third game is between teams who have underperformed this season.

During the evening's first games, the Dallas Stars visit the Toronto Maple Leafs while the Tampa Bay Lightning are skating on Broadway against the New York Rangers. Meanwhile, about 30 minutes after the first game ends, the Minnesota Wild will be in Chicago to face the Blackhawks.

Thankfully, there are no late games this evening, which allows fans to ease back into full-time hockey watching. Only one team has confirmed their starter, so fans and fantasy owners should keep checking in to see who gets the call ahead of the puck drop.

(* Indicates skater is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 7

Dallas Stars at Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m. ET

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 13-4-4 / 2.98 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-2 / 3.95 GAA / .887 SV%

*Ilya Samsonov (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 8-4-6 / 3.35 GAA / .879 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 1.46 GAA / .943 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers - 7 p.m. ET

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 16-10-0 / 2.85 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-7-2 / 2.98 GAA / .907 SV%

*Jonathan Quick (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 11-4-2 / 2.35 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-6-3 / 2.47 GAA / .913 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks - 9:30 p.m. ET

*Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 13-13-2 / 3.28 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 1.50 GAA / .954 SV%

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 12-19-1 / 2.92 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-0 / 2.49 GAA / .913 SV%