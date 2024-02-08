NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 8

There are seven NHL games on Thursday, with the league's top two teams going head-to-head when the Vancouver Canucks visit the Boston Bruins. Outside of that marquee matchup, several other teams, like the Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, also have essential games with playoff-seeding implications.

Only two teams have announced their starting goalies so far, leaving many fans and fantasy hockey managers to keep checking the news to see who will or will not play this evening. Given the importance of some of tonight's NHL games, whoever gets the call may face must-win situations.

(* Indicates that the goalie is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 8

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers - 7 p.m. ET

Darcy Kuemper (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 11-11-2 / 3.19 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-5-1 / 2.91 GAA / .908 SV%

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 23-10-2 / 2.51 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 13-13-5 / 3.01 GAA / .900 SV%

Winnipeg Jets at Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m. ET

Connor Hellebuyck of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 23-10-3 / 2.22 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-6-0 / 2.75 GAA / .917 SV%

Samuel Ersson* (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 13-9-3 / 2.53 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%

Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m. ET

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 15-13-2 / 2.55 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-9-3 / 2.86 GAA / .893 SV%

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 17-8-2 / 3.23 GAA / .888 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-0 / 3.20 GAA / .899 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at Boston Bruins - 7 p.m. ET

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 27-8-1 / 2.43 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 2.39 GAA / .926 SV%

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 15-6-2 / 2.78 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-0 / 2.68 GAA / .914 SV%

Colorado Avalanche at Carolina Hurricanes - 8 p.m. ET

Alexandar Georgiev of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 27-11-3 / 2.88 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-0 / 4.03 GAA / .894 SV%

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 11-8-3 / 2.60 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 6.32 GAA / .778 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders - 8 p.m. ET

Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 10-6-5 / 3.34 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 4.53 GAA / .878 SV%

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 15-12-9 / 3.13 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-4-0 / 4.11 GAA / .870 SV%

Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes - 9 p.m. ET

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 16-10-4 / 2.77 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-0 / 1.78 GAA / .920 SV%

Connor Ingram* (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 17-11-1 / 2.61 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%