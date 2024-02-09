NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Feb. 9

On Friday night, six NHL teams will battle in three contests with later-than-normal start times. Despite the lack of games, there are some intriguing storylines to follow, like in the Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins game, which could be Marc-Andre Fleury's last time facing his former team.

In the other early start, the New York Rangers visit the Chicago Blackhawks in what should be Igor Shesterkin's first start since the All-Star Game break. So the big questions surrounding him are: will he be able to extend the team's win streak or be rusty with almost two weeks off to reset?

Additionally, East Coast NHL fans will have to stay up late if they want to watch the Edmonton Oilers play the Anaheim Ducks to see if Connor McDavid and company can bounce back after losing their 16-game win streak earlier in the week.

(* Indicates this netminder is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Feb. 9

Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild - 8 p.m. ET

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 14-14-4 / 2.45 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-1 / 2.95 GAA / .900 SV%

Marc-Andre Fleury* (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 8-9-3 / 2.95 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-0 / 3.19 GAA / .900 SV%

New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks - 8:30 p.m. ET

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 19-12-1 / 2.86 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 1.67 GAA / .946 SV%

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 12-20-1 / 2.89 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-5-0 / 3.02 GAA / .891 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks - 10 p.m. ET

Calvin Pickard* (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 5-2-0 / 2.34 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 3.02 GAA / .907 SV%

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 10-19-1 / 3.05 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-8-3 / 3.37 GAA / .896 SV%