NHL teams below cap floor of $65,000,000 committed for 2024 season ft. Boston Bruins

The NHL announced the salary cap for the 2024-25 NHL season would be $88 million, while the cap floor would be $65 million. Meaning, that teams can't spend above $88 million but need to be above $65 million.

Before free agency, there are several teams who are under the cap floor meaning they have plenty of cap space available.

Let's take a look at the 11 teams who are under the cap floor, according to CapFriendly.

11 NHL teams under cap floor

#1. Utah, $47.15 million

Utah has the most cap space available in the NHL as the team will need to spend nearly $20 million in free agency to reach the floor.

However, the team does have some key players they need to re-sign as Utah doesn't have a defenseman under contract for next season, so plenty of the money will go toward that.

#2. San Jose, $52.1 million

The San Jose Sharks have a cap hit of $52.1 million entering the 2024 offseason. However, the Sharks only have eight forwards, five defensemen and one goalie under contract. So the Sharks need to add at least four more forwards, one defenseman and one goalie.

#3. Anaheim, $54.69 million

The Anaheim Ducks will need to spend nearly $10 million in free agency to hit the cap floor of $65 million.

Anaheim has 10 forwards, four defensemen and two goalies under contract for next season. Some key free agents for the Ducks include Max Jones and Benoit-Groulx Oliver.

#4. Chicago Blackhawks, $55.36 million

The Chicago Blackhawks have just over $55 million in cap for the 2024-25 NHL roster, meaning the team needs to spend $10 million to reach the cap floor.

Chicago has nine forwards, four defensemen and two goalies under contract. Some key free agents of the Blackhawks include Tyler Johnson, Mackenzie Entwistle, Jarred Tinordi and Nikita Zaitsev.

#5. Detroit Red Wings, $58.63 million

The Detroit Red Wings will need to spend around $7 million to reach the cap floor.

Detroit has some key free agents like Patrick Kane, David Perron, Christian Fischer, Daniel Sprong and Shayne Gostisbehere.

#6. Carolina Hurricanes, $58.77 million

The Carolina Hurricanes made it to the second round of the playoffs but still need to reach the cap floor and will have to spend roughly $7 million.

However, Carolina has some key free agents like Jake Guentzel, Jordan Martinook, Stefan Noesen, Teuvo Teravainen, Brett Pesce and Brady Skeji.

#7. Nashville Predators, $61.65 million

The Nashville Predators will need to spend just under $4 million to reach the cap floor this summer.

Nashville will be able to get to the floor by re-signing some of its own players, which inlcudes Anthony Beauvillier, Jason Zucker, Kiefer Sherwood and Kevin Lankinen.

#8. Vancouver Canucks, $62.97 million

The Vancouver Canucks were a surprise team this year as the Canucks won the Pacific Division and made it to the second round of the playoffs.

Vancouver, however, does have some key free agents like Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, Tyler Myers, Ian Cole and Sam Lafferty among others.

#9. Boston Bruins, $64.14 million

The Boston Bruins need to spend less than $1 million to reach the cap floor.

Boston enters the offseason with key free agents like James van Riemsdyk, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelyck, Kevin Shattenkirk and Jake DeBrusk.

#10. Columbus Blue Jackets, $64.23 million

Columbus is one of 11 teams that are under the cap floor but the Blue Jackets need just one player signed to reach the floor.

The Blue Jackets have key free agents like Kirill Marchenko, Jake Bean, Cole Sillinger and Alexandre Texier.

#11. Buffalo Sabres, $64.48 million

The Buffalo Sabres enter the offseason with their salary cap at $64.48 meaning they need to spend around $500k to reach the cap floor.

Buffalo enters the summer with key free agents like Peyton Krebs, Zemgus Girgensons, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Victor Olofsson among others.