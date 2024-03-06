NHL Trade Rumors: Does it make sense for Vancouver Canucks to trade away Elias Lindholm for Jake Guentzel?

The Vancouver Canucks have been a surprise team this season and at the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, they could make a big move. Vancouver traded for Elias Lindholm via the Calgary Flames, in exchange for forward Andrei Kuzmenko, unsigned defense prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a first-round and conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL entry draft.

However, according to NHL reporter Chris Johnston, Vancouver could look to deal Lindholm and acquire Jake Guentzel.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman also confirmed this report on Sportsnet Central:

"They're trying to find a way to make it work," Friedman said of the Canucks' interest in Guentzel. "I don't know how I would characterize the horse race in terms of (which team) leads and who doesn't. But I do think they're in on it, I think they've discussed it with Pittsburgh.

"For example, if they do do something with Pittsburgh, Boston and themselves, where all three teams are involved — Lindholm goes one way, Guentzel goes another way and other (players) are involved to get to Pittsburgh — I do think that's a possibility and potentially has been discussed.

"Again, I'd hate to handicap it but (Vancouver) are definitely in (on Guentzel), and they're trying to be creative."

While many may be thinking this could be a mistake for Vancouver, it might be a smart piece of business.

Why the Canucks should acquire Jake Guentzel and trade Elias Lindholm

The Vancouver Canucks went out and made a splash by acquiring Elias Lindholm. However, in 15 games he has just six points and the forward hasn't made as big an impact as many had hoped.

Lindholm is also a pending free agent and there is a chance he doesn't re-sign with the Canucks. With that, Vancouver could look to flip him to the Boston Bruins, likely getting back a first-round pick.

If they do trade Lindholm, the package they receive could just be flipped right away to get Guenztel from the Penguins. Guentzel is currently injured but is a better offensive player than Lindholm, who hasn't lived up to expectations so far.

Ultimately, swapping Lindholm for Guentzel does make sense for Vancouver as this is their Stanley Cup window and they need to improve their offense.