NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Edmonton Oilers monitoring $27,500,000 winger's situation in Seattle closely

Amid a ton of activity leading up to the NHL trade deadline, insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Edmonton Oilers are closely monitoring the situation involving Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken.

Seravalli's tweet hinted at the Oilers' interest in Eberle, claiming that if Seattle fails to secure a contract extension with the winger, a trade could be imminent.

"Believe #Oilers are one of the teams keeping an eye on #SeaKraken and Jordan Eberle situation. Seattle and Eberle are working on an extension, but it sounds like term is the hang-up. If Seattle doesn't have Eberle signed, he will be moved prior to Friday's deadline," Seravalli wrote in his tweet.

Eberle signed a lucrative five-year, $27,500,000 contract with the New York Islanders in 2019. His performance this season is commendable, with 37 points in 58 games, including 14 goals and 23 assists.

Eberle, an iconic figure among Oilers fans, began his NHL career in Edmonton after being picked in the first round of the 2008 NHL Draft. During his first year with the Oilers, he recorded 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 69 games, earning him a spot in the 2011 NHL All-Star Game.

Despite his success with the Edmonton Oilers, Eberle was eventually traded to the New York Islanders in 2017.

Edmonton Oilers beat Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime

The Edmonton Oilers secured a 2-1 overtime victory on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, marking their fifth consecutive win.

Leon Draisaitl scored both goals, including the game-winner 2:18 into overtime. Reflecting on the team's performance, Draisaitl emphasized the group's maturity and patience in a challenging environment.

"I think it’s just a sign of maturity in our group. Obviously it’s a tough building to play in. I thought we stuck with it and stayed patient," Draisaitl said.

Draisaitl's game-tying goal in the third period demonstrated the Oilers' tenacity, arriving with only 1:20 left after pulling goalkeeper Stuart Skinner for an extra player.

"We just have to find a way to win these games ... That’s something we have to get better at and win those games." Pavel Zacha said

Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark, despite stopping 24 shots, acknowledged the team's missed opportunity.

"It felt like we had it. It slipped out of our hands that final minute," Ullmark said.

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid extended his point streak to 12 games with two assists.