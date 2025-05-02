Nikita Kucherov & 3 other Tampa Bay Lightning stars who disappointed the most in 2025 NHL playoffs 

The Tampa Bay Lightning had a disappointing 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs as the Bolts lost in five games to their rival Florida Panthers.

Tampa Bay struggled on both ends of the ice and also went 0-3 at home. Following the Lightning losing in the first round for the third-straight year, here are the four players who struggled.

Tampa Bay Lightning stars who disappointed the most in 2025 NHL playoffs

#1, Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov is one of the best players in the NHL and could win the MVP this season.

However, Kucherov struggled in the playoffs as he didn't score a single goal. Kucherov hasn't scored a playoff goal in 15 straight playoff games.

Although Kucherov did record 4 assists in 5 games, not scoring was a key reason why Tampa Bay didn't win the series.

#2, Brayden Point

Brayden Point is one of the best players in the NHL, but he struggled mightily in the playoffs.

Point 2 goals in 5 games, but one goal hit off his shin, so it really was just one goal. It was a lackluster playoffs, as he and Kucherov's lack of offense was a key reason why the Lightning didn't beat the Florida Panthers.

Point had 42 goals and 40 assists for 82 points in 77 games, but the offense wasn't there. He also struggled defensively.

#3, Andrei Vaslievskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy struggled in the playoffs - Source: Imagn

Andrei Vasilevskiy is one of the best goalies in the NHL, but in the playoffs, he played far from it.

In the three seasons Tampa Bay lost in the first round, Vasilevskiy has struggled, and it was the case in this series. Vasilevskiy went 1-4 with a 3.27 GAA and a .872 SV%.

It was the third-straight playoff that Vasilevskiy had a GAA above 3.20 and a save percentage below .900.

#4, Anthony Cirelli

Anthony Cirelli was supposed to be a shutdown player in the NHL and in the playoffs, but against Florida, he struggled defensively and offensively.

Cirelli had just 1 goal in 5 games. Although the centerman was banged up with injuries, he still struggled to produce and limit Florida's offense.

