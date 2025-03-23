Nugent-Hopkins hat trick, PP scores twice and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won 5-4 over Seattle Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers edged the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Saturday night at Rogers Place. The Oilers played without captain Connor McDavid and star Leon Draisaitl, as both remain out injured.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins stepped up, notching a hat trick to power the Edmonton Oilers, with Adam Henrique (PPG) and Jeff Skinner getting the other tallies. Meanwhile, Kaapo Kakko scored twice for the Seattle Kraken, with Andre Burakovsky and Jaden Schwartz (PPG) adding the other tallies for Seattle.

So, let's take a look at the three key reasons why the Oilers won over the Kraken.

3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won over Seattle Kraken

#3. Depth scoring

With McDavid and Draisaitl out of the lineup, everyone in the Oilers squad needed to step up to fill the gap. That happened as Adam Henrique chipped in with a power play goal and Jeff Skinner scored his 14th of the season.

Since it remains unclear how long McDavid and Draisaitl will be out, the Oilers will need to rely on their depth players to pick up the slack as they did on Saturday night.

#2. Power play scored twice

The Edmonton Oilers got two big power-play goals, driving a 2-for-3 night with the main advantage. First, Henrique's ninth of the season opened the scoring late in the opening frame. Here’s a look at the goal:

The goal put the Oilers up 1-0 until the Kraken tied the game less than two minutes later. Then, Nugent-Hopkins for his 19th of the season on the power play, with less than two minutes to go to give the Oilers a 4-2 lead.

Here’s a look:

The goal was huge as the two-goal cushion helped the Oilers preserve the win.

#1. Nugent-Hopkins hat trick

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins topped the 20-goal plateau with a hat trick on Saturday night. He stepped up to fill the void left behind by McDavid and Draisaitl's absence. Nugent-Hopkins’ performance was just what the Oilers needed to remain atop the Pacific Division.

Here’s a look at Nugent-Hopkins’ third of the game, a shorthanded empty-netter that stood as the game-winner:

The Oilers were killing off a 6-on-4 power play when Nugent-Hopkins scored the decisive goal. The Kraken would later score a power play goal to make the game close, but the Oilers hung on for the win.

The Oilers will be back in action on Wednesday as they host the Dallas Stars in what could be a playoff preview.

