Nylander’s OT heroics, Matthews scores twice, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won 4-3 in OT against New Jersey Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out a thrilling 4-3 comeback win in overtime against the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night. William Nylander scored his second goal of the night at 1:10 of the extra frame, beating Jacob Markstrom on a beautiful breakaway play.

Nylander scored twice, with Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews scoring two goals in the third period, tying the game on both occasions. Nico Hischier got two power play tallies for the Devils, while Jack Hughes added the other.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs won in overtime against the New Jersey Devils:

Three reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils

#3 Resilient comeback win

The Toronto Maple Leafs were down 2-1 heading into the third period. They looked listless for the first 40 minutes, seemingly unable to get past the Devils’ solid defensive system.

A tripping call on Auston Matthews midway through the third gave the Leafs a power play opportunity, leading to Matthews’ first of the game. The goal breathed new life into the team until an Oliver Ekman-Larsson penalty led to another New Jersey chance with the man advantage.

Hischier scored his second power play tally of the night roughly two minutes later to restore the Devils’ lead. But the Leafs turned it up, with Matthews striking again to tie the game with a little over four minutes to play.

In overtime, William Nylander ended the game after catching the Devils on a line change. The goal gave the Leafs a much-needed win, snapping the brief skid the team was on.

#2 Matthews scores twice

Auston Matthews rescued the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring to tie the game twice, salvaging the Leafs’ night.

Matthews’ third-period effort seems to indicate that whatever ailments were holding back are in the past. Matthews looked possessed, determined to will his team to victory. Indeed, his two goals were the difference on Thursday night.

#1 Nylander’s OT heroics

William Nylander had been on a bit of a slump, failing to register points over his last five games. But Nylander showed up when his team needed him the most. His second-period tally tied the game at one, with his overtime winner lifting the Leafs past the Devils.

Nylander is a notoriously streaky player. So, the two goals against New Jersey could be the beginning of a hot streak that could power Toronto to another prolonged winning streak.

The Leafs will get a break on Friday before facing the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

