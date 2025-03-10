Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against Buffalo Sabres | March 10, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers begin a four-game road trip out east on Monday night in Buffalo against the lowly Sabres. Edmonton (37-22-4) picked up a big 5-4 home win over Dallas on Saturday night, while Buffalo (24-32-6) suffered a 4-0 loss in Florida on Saturday night.

After struggling in return from the 4 Nations, the Oilers have started to find their game again. They are second (78 points) in the Pacific Division behind the Vegas Golden Knights. On the other hand, Buffalo is having another disastrous season. With just 54 points, the Sabres are last in the Atlantic Division and 30th overall in the league standings.

Evander Kane (knee) and newly acquired Trent Frederic (lower body) remain on IR and out of the Oilers' lineup. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and John Klingberg (undisclosed) are day-to-day but could return on Monday in Buffalo.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - C Connor McDavid - RW Zach Hyman

Line 2. LW Vasily Podkolzin - C Leon Draisaitl - RW Viktor Arvidsson

Line 3. LW Mattias Janmark - C Adam Henrique - RW Connor Brown

Line 4. LW Max Jones - C Kasperi Kapanen - RW Corey Perry

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Mattias Ekholm - RD Evan Bouchard

Pair 2. LD Darnell Nurse - RD Jake Walman

Pair 3. LD Brett Kulak - RD John Klingberg

Goalies:

Starter - Stuart Skinner

Backup - Calvin Pickard

Power Play:

First Unit - Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard

Second Unit - Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak

Second Unit - Adam Henrique, Vasily Podkolzin, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Odds for the Oilers vs. Sabres and Edmonton's upcoming schedule

As expected, Edmonton is a heavy road favorite for the Monday night game in Buffalo.

On Odds Sharks, Edmonton is a -192 road favorite, whereas Buffalo is a +153 home underdog. Should these lines remain until the puck drop, a $192 wager on the Oil would net just $100. Conversely, a $100 bet on the Sabres could win $153.

The Oilers will stay in New York all week, heading from Buffalo to New Jersey to face the Devils on Thursday night. They will then quickly head to Long Island for a Friday night matchup with the Islanders. Edmonton will finish the trip in the Big Apple on Sunday night against the New York Rangers.

