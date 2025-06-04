Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Finals, June 4, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will collide in a highly anticipated Stanley Cup rematch. Last season, Edmonton went down 3-0 to Florida in the Stanley Cup Finals, before registering three straight wins to force a Game 7.

After coming up short in Game 7, Edmonton entered the 2024-25 season eager to make another deep playoff run and avenge their 2024 loss.

Now, after defeating the LA Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, and most recently, the Dallas Stars in the conference finals, the Oilers will have a chance to unseat the defending champs, while avenging last year's Stanley Cup loss.

With puck drop just hours away, let's take a look at the Edmonton Oilers' projected lines for tonight's clash.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Kasperi Kapanen Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown* Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias janmark - Viktor Arvidsson

Defense

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Brett Kulak Jake Walman - John Klingberg

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Evander Kane, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, John Klingberg, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Latest surrounding Connor McDavid and Connor Brown ahead of tonight's game between the Oilers and the Panthers

Edmonton fans will be relieved to know that both Connor McDavid and Connor Brown are expected to play tonight.

In the case of McDavid, he ended up leaving Sunday's practice early as he was reportedly dealing with an illness.

Similarly, Associated Press writer Stephen Whyno reported that Brown, who missed the final two games of Edmonton's series against the Stars with an undisclosed injury, missed Tuesday's practice with an illness.

While McDavid is expected to play after logging practice on Tuesday, Brown is reportedly considered to be a game-time decision.

Prior to missing Tuesday's practice with an illness, Brown's status was optimistic, as coach Kris Knoblauch saud on Sunday:

"I think he will be fine. Obviously, you saw him on the ice and double shifting, and I'm pretty sure and confident that he will be fine for Game 1."

The big question now is whether or not Brown will be able to battle through illness.

