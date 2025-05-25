Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 3 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 25, 2025

Today, the Edmonton Oilers will look to pick up a big win on their home ice and take a 2-1 series lead against the Dallas Stars. Following a woeful third period in Game 1 that saw Dallas steal a win, the reigning Western Conference champs picked up a big win in Game 2, evening up this series at one game apiece.
Now, with the series in Edmonton for Games 3 and 4, the team will look to pick up a big win.
Last game, Edmonton's penalty kill showed improvements compared to Game 1; however, the team has truly shone in five-on-five play. If the team avoids careless penalties, like the ones they picked up in Game 2, Edmonton could take a 2-1 series lead.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Vasily podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Kasperi Kapanen
- Evander Kane - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
- Trent Frederic - Mattias Janmark - Corey Perry
Defense
- Brett Kulak - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher
- Jake Walman - John Klingberg
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Oliver Rodrigue
Powerplay
- Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
- Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill
- Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard
- Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
Odds for today's game between the Oilers and the Stars
Bettors are backing the reigning Western Conference champs to get the job done, which shouldn't be a surprise given that Edmonton is second in the live Stanley Cup betting odds.
On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -150 favorite while Dallas is a +125 underdog. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -155 favorite while Dallas is a +130 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $155 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Dallas as the underdog could win $130 if the Stars can steal today's game on the road.
Note: Payout figures don't include winning back the original bet, which is achieved with a successful wager.
Following today's game, the two teams will collide again on Tuesday for Game 4.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama