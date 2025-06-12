  • home icon
Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 4 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Finals, June 12, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Jun 12, 2025 15:30 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for tonight's game against the Florida Panthers (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to put Monday's 6-1 defeat behind them when they take the ice against the Florida Panthers for what could prove to be a pivotal Game 4.

Although Edmonton was able to defend home ice in Game 1, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in this best-of-seven series, the team has since dropped back-to-back games. With a chance to even things up before heading back home, the Oilers will look to come up big tonight while attempting to stave off a 3-1 deficit.

The big question, of course, is whether we'll see Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who is listed as a game-time decision for tonight, will take the ice after logging just over 15-minutes of ice time in Monday's blowout loss.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable.

Forwards

  1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins* - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry
  2. Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Kasperi Kapanen
  3. Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
  4. Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Viktor Arvidsson

Defense

  1. Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  2. Darnell Nurse - John Klingberg
  3. Jake Walman - Brett Kulak

Goalies

  1. Stuart Skinner
  2. Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

  1. Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins*, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
  2. Evander Kane, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, John Klingberg, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill

  1. Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman
  2. Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard

Looking at the latest surrounding Ryan Nugent-Hopkins heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Panthers

After losing Zach Hyman in their conference finals series with the Dallas Stars, starting forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is now dealing with an undisclosed injury as well.

Prior to Game 3, news emerged indicating that Nugent-Hopkins was a gametime decision. While he ended up playing in Edmonton's blowout loss, the veteran winger logged just 15-and-a-half minutes on the ice, down from his usual 19:30 per game.

According to Elliotte Friedman, heading into Game 4 tonight, Nugent-Hopkins is once again listed as a gametime decision after missing practice on Tuesday for maintenance.

Considering he's logged 18 points over 19 postseason games, if Nugent-Hopkins winds up missing tonight's game, Edmonton could have a pretty big hole to fill on its first line.

Following the team's Game 3 loss, coach Kris Knoblauch told the media that he was expecting to change up his lines for Game 4. However, according to TSN, that isn't the case, with Edmonton expected to roll into tonight's game with the same lines Knoblauch has been using.

With a chance to tie things up and stave off a 3-1 deficit, the stakes couldn't be higher for the Oilers.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

