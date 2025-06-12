Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 4 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Finals, June 12, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to put Monday's 6-1 defeat behind them when they take the ice against the Florida Panthers for what could prove to be a pivotal Game 4.

Although Edmonton was able to defend home ice in Game 1, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in this best-of-seven series, the team has since dropped back-to-back games. With a chance to even things up before heading back home, the Oilers will look to come up big tonight while attempting to stave off a 3-1 deficit.

The big question, of course, is whether we'll see Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who is listed as a game-time decision for tonight, will take the ice after logging just over 15-minutes of ice time in Monday's blowout loss.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable.

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins* - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Kasperi Kapanen Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Viktor Arvidsson

Defense

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - John Klingberg Jake Walman - Brett Kulak

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins*, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Evander Kane, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, John Klingberg, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard

Looking at the latest surrounding Ryan Nugent-Hopkins heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Panthers

After losing Zach Hyman in their conference finals series with the Dallas Stars, starting forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is now dealing with an undisclosed injury as well.

Prior to Game 3, news emerged indicating that Nugent-Hopkins was a gametime decision. While he ended up playing in Edmonton's blowout loss, the veteran winger logged just 15-and-a-half minutes on the ice, down from his usual 19:30 per game.

According to Elliotte Friedman, heading into Game 4 tonight, Nugent-Hopkins is once again listed as a gametime decision after missing practice on Tuesday for maintenance.

Considering he's logged 18 points over 19 postseason games, if Nugent-Hopkins winds up missing tonight's game, Edmonton could have a pretty big hole to fill on its first line.

Following the team's Game 3 loss, coach Kris Knoblauch told the media that he was expecting to change up his lines for Game 4. However, according to TSN, that isn't the case, with Edmonton expected to roll into tonight's game with the same lines Knoblauch has been using.

With a chance to tie things up and stave off a 3-1 deficit, the stakes couldn't be higher for the Oilers.

