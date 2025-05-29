Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 29, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to close out their Western Conference Finals series against the Dallas Stars and punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ad

A win tonight would make it back-to-back seasons with a win over the Stars in the conference finals. However, this time, the Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl duo is hoping that they'll be able to go all the way and finally get their hands on the coveted Stanley Cup.

While Dallas jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, the Oilers have since gone undefeated, rattling off three straight wins with an aggregate score of 13-2 through Games 2, 3 and 4.

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable.

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson Evander Kane - Adam Henrique - Kasperi Kapanen Trent Frederic - Mattias Janmark - Troy Stecher

Defense

Mattias Ekholm* - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Brett Kulak Jake Walman - John Klingberg

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Viktor Arvidsson, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman

Ad

Penalty Kill

Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Looking at the latest surrounding Mattias Ekholm's status for Game 5 between the Oilers and the Stars

Heading into Game 5 between the Oilers and the Stars, Mattias Ekholm is inching closer and closer to his return.

The veteran defenceman hasn't suited up since April 11, when he logged under two minutes of action in a game against the San Jose Sharks before exiting with a lower-body injury after getting tangled up with Ty Dellandrea.

Ad

Prior to Game 4 on Tuesday, there were talks of Ekholm nearing a return, with the team's top-line defenceman quoted by NHL.com as saying:

“I’m feeling great, a lot better than I thought I would at this point. I feel really good, that’s pretty much what I can say at this point. I think it’s imminent, I think it’s going to be soon at least and whether it’s tomorrow or the next game or whatever it is.

Ad

“I’m happy with my body and happy with how I feel and really excited where the team is at and how they’re playing.”

The big question now is whether he'll return to action for Game 5 tonight, or whether the team will activate him for the Stanley Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama