Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Finals, June 17, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to stave off elimination when they collide with the Florida Panthers in a highly anticipated Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena.

While the team was able to jump out to a 1-0 lead early in the series, a 5-4 double-OT loss in Game 2 and a 6-1 loss in Game 3 turned the tide of the series, with Florida going up 2-1.

Although Edmonton was able to rally and win Game 4 to even things up, the reigning Stanley Cup Champs stole Game 5 on the road by a three-goal margin, putting Edmonton's back against the wall ahead of tonight's Game 6 clash.

Trending

With a win, Edmonton will force a Game 7 for the second year in a row. If the team comes up short, however, the Panthers will go back-to-back as Stanley Cup Champions.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Connor Brown Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Corey Perry Jeff Skinner - Adam Henrique - Trent Frederic Evander Kane - Mattias Janmark - Viktor Arvidsson

Defense

Mattias Ekholm - Jake Walman Brett Kulak - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Jeff Skinner, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard

Looking at the latest surrounding Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch's goalie decision

Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Panthers, fans are still eagerly awaiting word on who coach Kris Knoblauch will start in net.

On Monday, when he was asked about the situation, Knoblauch played his cards close to the vest, saying that he hadn't decided which goalie would be starting for Tuesday's elimination game.

While Stuart Skinner started in the first four games of the finals, in two of those, he wound up getting pulled for Pickard, who came up big for the Oilers in Game 4 after Skinner was pulled.

Despite his stellar performance in Game 4, Pickard then struggled in Game 5, posting just a 77.8% save percentage.

Now, ahead of tonight's game, Knoblauch plans to lean on his coaching staff when deciding who will start in net tonight. He was quoted on Monday as saying:

“That’s a conversation with the staff. Obviously, our goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz, but with all the assistants and the general manager to weigh how everyone feels and what’s best moving forward.”

While Knoblauch hasn't confirmed which goalie will be starting, we're expecting Stuart Skinner to get the nod for Game 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama