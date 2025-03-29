Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against Calgary Flames | March 29, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will renew hostilities in another edition of the Battle of Alberta on Saturday at Rogers Place. Both teams are coming off losses on Thursday as Edmonton was blown out 6-1 by Seattle while Calgary lost 5-2 to Dallas at home

The Oilers (41-26-5) are going through some adversity with their lineup depleted down the stretch of the regular season. However, they remain secure as the third seed in the Pacific division with 87 points, two back of the LA Kings.

Meanwhile, Calgary (34-26-11) is fighting for its playoff lives, six points behind St. Louis (85 points) for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Forwards Evander Kane (knee) and Trent Frederic (lower body) remain on IR and out of Edmonton's lineup, while goaltender Stuart Skinner (head) is day-to-day and unlikely to play on Saturday .

Superstars Connor McDavid (lower body) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) also remain out of the Oilers' lineup, although Draisaitl appears close to a return.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Vasily Podkolzin - C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - RW Viktor Arvidsson

Line 2. LW Corey Perry - C Adam Henrique - RW Zach Hyman

Line 3. LW Jeff Skinner - C Mattias Janmark - RW Connor Brown

Line 4. LW Max Jones - C Kasperi Kapanen - RW Troy Stecher

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Mattias Ekholm - RD Evan Bouchard

Pair 2. LD Darnell Nurse - RD Jake Walman

Pair 3. LD Brett Kulak - RD John Klingberg

Goalies:

Starter - Calvin Pickard

Backup - Olivier Rodrigue

Power Play:

First Unit - Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, Evan Bouchard

Second Unit - Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Kasperi Kapanen, Darnell Nurse, John Klingberg

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Second Unit - Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak

Odds for the Oilers vs. Flames and Edmonton's upcoming schedule

Despite no McDavid or Draisaitl, Edmonton opens as a slight home favorite to beat Calgary on Saturday.

On Odds Sharks, the Oilers are -132 home favorites while the Flames are +106 road underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drop, a $132 bet on Edmonton would net just $100, and a $100 wager on Calgary would win $106.

The Oilers head on a four-game road trip after Saturday, starting in Vegas against the Golden Knights on Tuesday. They will then head to San Jose to face the Sharks on Thursday and finish the week in LA for an afternoon affair with the Kings on Saturday.

