Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against Dallas Stars | March 26, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are back in action on Wednesday night to complete their four-game homestand against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place. Edmonton (41-24-5) beat Seattle 5-4 at home on Saturday night, while Dallas (45-21-4) shut out Minnesota 3-0 at home on Monday night.

The Oilers are having another strong season, but are now dealing with some adversity as several key players are currently out of the lineup. With 87 points, Edmonton is tied with the LA Kings (87 points) for the second seed in the Pacific division, although LA has one game in hand.

On the other side, Dallas (94 points) is in second in the Central division, chasing down the Winnipeg Jets (100 points) for the top spot.

Forwards Evander Kane (knee) and Trent Frederic (lower body) remain on IR and out of the Oilers' lineup, while defenseman John Klingberg (undisclosed) is day-to-day with an uncertain return timeline.

Most importantly, superstars Connor McDavid (lower body) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) are out for at least a week and will miss the next three games.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Vasily Podkolzin - C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - RW Viktor Arvidsson

Line 2. LW Corey Perry - C Adam Henrique - RW Zach Hyman

Line 3. LW Jeff Skinner - C Mattias Janmark - RW Connor Brown

Line 4. LW Max Jones - C Derek Ryan - RW Kasperi Kapanen

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Mattias Ekholm - RD Evan Bouchard

Pair 2. LD Darnell Nurse - RD Jake Walman

Pair 3. LD Brett Kulak - RD Troy Stecher

Goalies:

Starter - Stuart Skinner

Backup - Calvin Pickard

Power Play:

First Unit - Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, Evan Bouchard

Second Unit - Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Second Unit - Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak

Odds for the Oilers vs. Stars and Edmonton's upcoming schedule

Edmonton is a slight underdog at home without McDavid and Draisaitl against Dallas on Wednesday night.

On Odds Sharks, Edmonton is a -102 home underdog, while Dallas is a -122 road favorite. Should these lines remain until the puck drop, a $102 wager on the Oil would net $100. Conversely, a $122 bet on the Stars would win just $100.

The Oilers won't have much time to think about Wednesday's result as they'll travel to Seattle to face the Kraken on Thursday night. Edmonton will then return home and finish the week with a Saturday night showdown against its biggest rivals, the Calgary Flames.

