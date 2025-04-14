Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against LA Kings | April 14, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are back in action on Monday night to host the LA Kings in a playoff preview at Rogers Place. Edmonton (47-28-5) took down the Jets 4-1 in Winnipeg on Sunday night, while LA (46-26-9) beat Colorado 5-4 at home on Saturday afternoon.
The Oilers (99 points) and Kings (101 points) know they will be seeing each other in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth straight year in a week's time. For now, all that's left to be decided is home ice advantage, which LA currently has in their favor.
Edmonton's injury report is a lengthy one. Forward Evander Kane (knee) and defenseman John Klingberg (lower body) both remain on LTIR. Forwards Trent Frederic (lower body), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), and defensemen Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and Jake Walman (undisclosed) are all expected to be out.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness) could draw back into the lineup, while defenseman Troy Stecher (undisclosed) left Sunday's win early and is questionable.
Lastly, superstar Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) is closing in on a return; however, it sounds likely that won't come on Monday.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines tonight
Forwards:
Line 1. LW Jeff Skinner - C Connor McDavid - RW Connor Brown
Line 2. LW Vasily Podkolzin - C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - RW Viktor Arvidsson
Line 3. LW Mattias Janmark - C Adam Henrique - RW Corey Perry
Line 4. LW Max Jones - C Derek Ryan - RW Kasperi Kapanen
Defense:
Pair 1. LD Darnell Nurse - RD Evan Bouchard
Pair 2. LD Brett Kulak - RD Ty Emberson
Pair 3. LD Cam Dineen - RD Troy Stecher
Goalies:
Starter - Calvin Pickard
Backup - Stuart Skinner
Power Play:
First Unit - Viktor Arvidsson, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
Second Unit - Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Vasily Podkolzin, Darnell Nurse, Jeff Skinner
Penalty Kill:
First Unit - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Troy Stecher
Second Unit - Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Brett Kulak, Ty Emberson
Odds for the Oilers vs. Kings and Edmonton's upcoming schedule
Monday night's Edmonton-LA game at Rogers Place opens up as a pick-em.
On Odds Shark, the Oilers have -110 odds at home while the Kings also have -110 odds on the road. Should these lines remain until the puck drop, a $110 bet on Edmonton would net just $100, and a $110 wager on LA would also win $100.
The Oilers will have one last game on their regular-season schedule following Monday night. They'll head out west to face the San Jose Sharks in game 82 on the year on Wednesday night at the SAP Center.
