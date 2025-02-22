Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the Philadelphia Flyers | Feb. 22, 2025

Today, the Edmonton Oilers will collide with the Philadelphia Flyers in their first game back following the 4 Nations Face-Off break. With Connor McDavid fresh off a big win with Team Canada, and the Oilers tied for the top spot in the Pacific Division, they will look to keep the momentum going through the final stretch of the season.

On the flip side, the Flyers are coming back from the 4 Nations break tied for last place in the Metropolitan Division. With just three wins in their last six games, the team is sitting six points outside of wild card contention in the Eastern Conference.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards

Viktor Arvidsson - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Jeff Skinner - Leon Draisaitl - Corey Perry Mattias Janmark - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor Brown Vasily Podkolzin - Adam Henrique - Kasperi Kapanen

Defense

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - John Klingberg Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill

Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Vasily Podkolzin, Brett Kulak, Darnell Nurse

Looking at the odds for today's game between the Oilers and the Flyers, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Heading into the game between the Oilers and Flyers, it should come as little surprise that Edmonton is sitting as a betting favorite given how well it was playing prior to the 4 Nations hiatus.

On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -184 favorite, while Philly is a +152 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is sitting as a -198 favorite, while Philly is a +164 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $198 bet on Edmonton as the favorite to win $100 on DraftKings in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on the Flyers could win $164 in addition to winning back the additional bet.

Following today's game, Edmonton will be back in action tomorrow for a game against the Washington Capitals. The team will then head to Tampa for a showdown with the Lightning on Tuesday, before then facing off with the Panthers on Thursday to wrap up the month of February.

