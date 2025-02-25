Oilers lineup today: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against Tampa Bay Lightning | Feb. 25, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Oilers have lost their first two games back from the 4 Nations by a combined score of 13-6, while the Lightning beat the Kraken 4-1 on Sunday night.

Edmonton (34-19-4) is in a battle for the Pacific Division title with the Vegas Golden Knights. With 72 points, they sit two points behind Vegas (74 points) each with 25 games remaining on the season. Tampa Bay (32-20-4) is currently the third seed in the Atlantic division with 68 points, only four points behind the first-placed Toronto Maple Leafs (72 points).

Evander Kane remains Edmonton's lone notable injury absence on LTIR after undergoing knee surgery in January. The Oilers hope to have the bruising winger back in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Vasily Podkolzin - C Connor McDavid - RW Kasperi Kapanen

Line 2. LW Corey Perry - C Leon Draisaitl - RW Matthew Savoie

Line 3. LW Viktor Arvidsson - C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - RW Zach Hyman

Line 4. LW Jeff Skinner - C Adam Henrique - RW Connor Brown

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Mattias Ekholm - RD Evan Bouchard

Pair 2. LD Darnell Nurse - RD Ty Emberson

Pair 3. LD Brett Kulak - RD John Klingberg

Goalies:

Starter - Stuart Skinner

Backup - Calvin Pickard

Power Play:

First Unit - Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard

Second Unit - Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson

Second Unit - Adam Henrique, Vasily Podkolzin, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak

Odds for the Oilers vs. Lightning and Edmonton's upcoming schedule

Edmonton comes to Tampa Bay as slight favorites to take down the Bolts on Tuesday night. On Odds Sharks, Edmonton is a -122 road favorite whereas Tampa is a -101 home underdog. Should these lines remain until puck-drop, a $122 wager on the Oil could cash in $100. Conversely, a $101 bet on the Lightning could win $100.

The Oilers will head from Tampa Bay to Florida for a Thursday night game against the Panthers. Then they'll finish off the road trip on Saturday night in Carolina against the Hurricanes.

