Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against Anaheim Ducks| April 7, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road Monday night to face the Anaheim Ducks. The Oilers (44-27-5) conceded a disappointing 3-0 LA Kings loss to drop third in the Pacific division. Conversely, the Ducks are 33-35-8 and not a factor in the playoff race at this stage of the season.
Edmonton remains incredibly injured right now. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are both out. So are defenseman Mattias Ekholm, goalie Stuart Skinner, and defenseman John Klingberg. Evander Kane and Alec Regula remain on Injured Reserve.
With that in mind, this is what the lineup should look like on Sunday. Remember that it is subject to change ahead of puck drop at 10:30 pm EDT:
Forwards:
- LW Vasily Podkolzin - C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - RW Viktor Arvidsson
- LW Trent Frederic - C Adam Henrique - RW Zach Hyman
- LW Jeff Skinner - C Mattias Janmark - RW Connor Brown
- LW Max Jones - C Kasperi Kapanen - RW Corey Perry
Defensive Pairs:
- Jake Walman and Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse and Troy Stecher
- Brett Kulak and Ty Emberson
Goaltenders:
- Calvin Pickard
- Olivier Rodrigue
Powerplay Units:
- Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, and Evan Bouchard
- Corey Perrey, Adam Henrique, Kasperi Kapanen, Darnell Nurse, and Jake Walman
Penalty Kill Lines:
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, and Jake Walman
- Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Ty Emberson, and Brett Kulak
The Oilers are on the road for one more game after a difficult shutout while visiting the Los Angeles Kings. However, they've won three of their last four games.
Odds for the Oilers vs. Ducks game and a look at Edmonton's upcoming schedule
The Edmonton Oilers are deemed overwhelming favorites to beat the Anaheim Ducks on the road. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:
- Edmonton is -263 to win outright.
- The Ducks are +205 on the moneyline.
- The puck line is Edmonton -2, which is +285.
- The Ducks are -222 to cover.
- The total is 7.5 goals.
- The over is +220, and the under is -333.
After the Oilers vs. Ducks contest, Edmonton heads home for a two-game homestand. The club has just five games remaining, three at Rogers Place. Next is the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 10:00 pm EDT.
Then, Edmonton will visit the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 9:30 pm EDT before returning home Sunday to host the Winnipeg Jets.
