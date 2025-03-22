Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Seattle Kraken | March 22, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers aim to bounce back from Thursday's loss to the Winnipeg Jets when they host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. After winning three straight games, the Oilers's win streak ended with a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Jets on Thursday.

During the game, Connor McDavid left the ice with a lower-body injury, and, per Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch, he will miss the Kraken vs. Oilers game.

Additionally, the team has Leon Draisaitl listed as out and DNBSports reports that the two could be sidelined for up to a week.

On the flip side, Seattle is heading into the Kraken vs. Oilers game after a shutout loss to the Minnesota Wild earlier in the week. This loss dropped the team to 3-2 over their last five games.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman Vasily Podkolzin - Adam Henrique - Viktor Arvidsson Max Jones - Mattias Janmark - Kasperi Kapanen Corey Perry - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown

Defense

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Jake Walman Brett Kulak - Troy Stecher

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jeff Skinner, Mattias Janmark, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak

Looking at the previous Kraken vs. Oilers meetings this season and upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Saturday's Kraken vs. Oilers game will be the third of four regular-season games between these two teams this season.

So far, Edmonton has won both of the previous meetings. In early January, the team won 4-2 on the road, extending its win streak to three. Later in the month, the team again won over the Kraken, this time at home.

Following the Kraken vs. Oilers game, these two teams will collide on Thursday (Mar. 27) in Seattle after Edmonton hosts the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (Mar. 26). Following the rematch with the Kraken, the Oilers will return home to host the Calgary Flames next weekend.

The team will then kick off the month of April with a road game against the Golden Knights, which will kick off a four-game road stretch for Edmonton.

