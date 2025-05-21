Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 1 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 21, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to pick up a big Game 1 win against the Dallas Stars in their Western Conference finals series.

Ad

Throughout this postseason, Edmonton has been on a mission to return to the Stanley Cup finals and avenge its 2023-24 loss to the Florida Panthers. In the first round, the team eliminated the LA Kings from the postseason for the fourth year in a row, closing things out in six games after overcoming a 2-0 deficit.

In the second round, Edmonton was able to build on the momentum of their first-round win over LA, closing out the Vegas Golden Knights in just five games, with two of their four wins being shutouts.

Ad

Trending

Now, they'll collide with a Dallas Stars team that eliminated the Colorado Avalanche in round one and the Winnipeg Jets in round two.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Kasperi Kapanen Evander Kane - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown Trent Frederic - Mattias Janmark - Corey Perry

Defense

Brett Kulak - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher Jake Walman - John Klingberg

Ad

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Oliver Rodrigue

Powerplay

Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars

Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Stars, bettors are backing Dallas to get the job done at home, even though Edmonton has better odds of going all the way this season.

Ad

Currently, on FanDuel, Dallas is a -126 favorite while Edmonton is a +105 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Dallas is a -125 favorite while Edmonton is a +105 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $125 bet on Dallas as the favorites to win $100, while on the flip side, a $100 bet on Edmonton as the underdog could win $105.

Note: Payout figures only reflect profit and don't include the original bet, which is returned with a winning bet.

Following tonight's game, the two sides will be back in action again on Friday for Game 2 before the series shifts to Edmonton for Game 3 on Sunday, May 25, and Game 4 on Tuesday, May 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama