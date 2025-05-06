Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 6, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will start their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights on the road.
After picking up their fourth straight win over the LA Kings in the first round, the reigning Western Conference champs will look to keep the momentum rolling as they face off with the Golden Knights.
Throughout the regular season, these two teams split wins and losses, with Vegas winning the first two regular-season meetings and Edmonton winning the final two.
With the Oilers looking to make it back to the Stanley Cup finals, and the Golden Knights looking to keep the momentum going after their disappointing first-round exit last year, Game 1 tonight seems poised to deliver fireworks.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry
- Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
- Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
- Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Viktor Arvidsson
Defense
- Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
- Jake Walman - John Klingberg
- Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson
Goalies
- Calvin Pickard
- Stuart Skinner
Powerplay
- Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
- Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill
- Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard
- Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Ty Emberson
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Golden Knights
Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Golden Knights, Edmonton is sitting as a slight underdog as they look to steal Game 1 on the road.
Throughout the regular season, Edmonton posted a 23-16-2 record on the road, while on the flip side, Vegas went 29-9-3 at home.
Given that, Vegas is sitting as a -132 favorite on FanDuel, while on the flip side, Edmonton is a +110 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Vegas is a -135 favorite while Edmonton is a +114 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $135 bet on Vegas as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Edmonton as the underdog could win $114 in addition to the original bet.
Following Game 1 tonight, the two teams will be back in action on Thursday for Game 2 before the series shifts to Edmonton for games three and four.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama