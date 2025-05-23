Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 2 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 23, 2025

On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers will look to steal Game 2 on the road after coming up short in Game 1 (Wednesday) of the Western Conference finals.
While Edmonton had confidence stemming from last year's conference finals win over the Stars, Dallas successfully defend home ice thanks to a remarkable third period that saw the team outscore the Oilers 5-0.
The Stars trailed heading into the final period; however, they rose to the occasion, taking an early 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Before the series shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 & 4, Dallas will look to pick up another big win and extend its series lead.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Kasperi Kapanen
- Evander Kane - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
- Trent Frederic - Mattias Janmark - Corey Perry
Defense
- Brett Kulak - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher
- Jake Walman - John Klingberg
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Oliver Rodrigue
Powerplay
- Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
- Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman
Penalty kill
- Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard
- Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
Dallas Stars overtake Edmonton Oilers in FanDuel's Stanley Cup betting odds following Game 1 win
Heading into Game 2 between Edmonton and Dallas on Friday, the Stars are the betting favorites. They have also overtaken the Oilers as favorites in the Stanley Cup race.
After the big win in Game 1 (Wednesday), Dallas is behind only the Florida Panthers with +195 odds, while Edmonton is third at +380.
The Stars are also a slight betting favorite on most major US sportsbooks for Friday's matchup.
On FanDuel, they have -118 odds while the Oilers have -102 odds. On DraftKings, Dallas is a -125 favorite while Edmonton is a +105 underdog.
It would take a $125 bet on the Stars to win $100 on DraftKings, and a $100 bet on the Oilers would win $105.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama