Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 2 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 23, 2025

On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers will look to steal Game 2 on the road after coming up short in Game 1 (Wednesday) of the Western Conference finals.

Ad

While Edmonton had confidence stemming from last year's conference finals win over the Stars, Dallas successfully defend home ice thanks to a remarkable third period that saw the team outscore the Oilers 5-0.

The Stars trailed heading into the final period; however, they rose to the occasion, taking an early 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Before the series shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 & 4, Dallas will look to pick up another big win and extend its series lead.

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Kasperi Kapanen Evander Kane - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown Trent Frederic - Mattias Janmark - Corey Perry

Defense

Brett Kulak - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher Jake Walman - John Klingberg

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Oliver Rodrigue

Powerplay

Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman

Ad

Penalty kill

Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Dallas Stars overtake Edmonton Oilers in FanDuel's Stanley Cup betting odds following Game 1 win

Heading into Game 2 between Edmonton and Dallas on Friday, the Stars are the betting favorites. They have also overtaken the Oilers as favorites in the Stanley Cup race.

Ad

After the big win in Game 1 (Wednesday), Dallas is behind only the Florida Panthers with +195 odds, while Edmonton is third at +380.

The Stars are also a slight betting favorite on most major US sportsbooks for Friday's matchup.

On FanDuel, they have -118 odds while the Oilers have -102 odds. On DraftKings, Dallas is a -125 favorite while Edmonton is a +105 underdog.

It would take a $125 bet on the Stars to win $100 on DraftKings, and a $100 bet on the Oilers would win $105.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama