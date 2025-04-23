Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 2 against LA Kings | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 23, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings will collide in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Game 1 proved to be a high-scoring affair, with LA jumping out to an early lead and Edmonton attempting to rally back in the third period.

After a nail-biter of a Game 1, the Oilers will look to bounce back and tie things up tonight before the series shifts back to Edmonton for games three and four.

Last season's Stanley Cup Playoffs saw Edmonton come back from down 3-2 against Vancouver. The team is hoping to avoid any prolonged series this year en route to what they hope will be another Stanley Cup appearance.

With that in mind, look for the team to try and build on the momentum from the third period in Game 1 when they take the ice tonight.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Zach Hyman - Connor McDavid - Connor Brown Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson Jeff Skinner - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Trent Frederic Mattias Janmark - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry

Defense

Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard Brett Kulak - Jake Walman Ty Emberson - Josh Brown

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, Jake Walman, Ty Emberson Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak

Looking at the odds for tonight's pivotal Game 2 between the Oilers and the Kings

Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Kings, LA is sitting as a slight betting favorite after their win in Game 1.

At the time of publication, LA is a -128 favorite on FanDuel, while on the flip side, Edmonton is a +106 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, LA is a -125 favorite while Edmonton is a +105 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $125 bet on LA as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Edmonton as the underdog could win $105 in addition to the original bet.

Considering these lines are so close to even, don't be surprised to see some movement before puck drop as fans rush to make last-minute bets.

