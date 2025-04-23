Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 2 against LA Kings | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 23, 2025

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 23, 2025 15:38 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for Game 2 against the LA Kings (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings will collide in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Game 1 proved to be a high-scoring affair, with LA jumping out to an early lead and Edmonton attempting to rally back in the third period.

After a nail-biter of a Game 1, the Oilers will look to bounce back and tie things up tonight before the series shifts back to Edmonton for games three and four.

Last season's Stanley Cup Playoffs saw Edmonton come back from down 3-2 against Vancouver. The team is hoping to avoid any prolonged series this year en route to what they hope will be another Stanley Cup appearance.

also-read-trending Trending

With that in mind, look for the team to try and build on the momentum from the third period in Game 1 when they take the ice tonight.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Zach Hyman - Connor McDavid - Connor Brown
  2. Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson
  3. Jeff Skinner - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Trent Frederic
  4. Mattias Janmark - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry

Defense

  1. Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
  2. Brett Kulak - Jake Walman
  3. Ty Emberson - Josh Brown
Goalies

  1. Stuart Skinner
  2. Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

  1. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
  2. Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

  1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, Jake Walman, Ty Emberson
  2. Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak

Looking at the odds for tonight's pivotal Game 2 between the Oilers and the Kings

Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Kings, LA is sitting as a slight betting favorite after their win in Game 1.

At the time of publication, LA is a -128 favorite on FanDuel, while on the flip side, Edmonton is a +106 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, LA is a -125 favorite while Edmonton is a +105 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $125 bet on LA as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Edmonton as the underdog could win $105 in addition to the original bet.

Considering these lines are so close to even, don't be surprised to see some movement before puck drop as fans rush to make last-minute bets.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

