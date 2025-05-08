Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 8, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to take a 2-0 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights when they face off in Game 2 on the road. In Game 1, Edmonton fought back from a 2-1 deficit in the third period, outscoring Vegas 3-0 through the final 20 minutes of play.

The Oilers could take a 2-0 lead in this series before returning to Edmonton for games three and four. If they emerge victorious tonight and send things back to Edmonton up 2-0, we could be looking at a potential closeout scenario in Game 4 if Edmonton defends home ice.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Viktor Arvidsson

Defense

Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard Jake Walman - John Kingberg Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

Calvin Pickard Stuart Skinner

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Ty Emberson

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Golden Knights

Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Golden Knights, NHL bettors seem to be backing Vegas to get the job done on its home ice.

On FanDuel, Vegas is a -134 favorite, while on the flip side, Edmonton is a +112 underdog. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Vegas is a -135 favorite and Edmonton is a +114 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel odds, it would take a $134 bet on Vegas as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Edmonton as the underdogs could win $112 on top of the original bet.

Following Game 2 tonight, these two teams will face off in Edmonton on Saturday for Game 3, with a tentative Game 4 scheduled for Monday.

If a Game 5 is needed, the two teams will collide on Wednesday in Vegas, with games six and seven scheduled for May 16 and 19 if needed.

