  • Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 3 against LA Kings | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 25, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 25, 2025 15:16 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for tonight's game against the LA Kings (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to defend home ice when they collide with the LA Kings. Edmonton failed to sneak a win on the road in Games 1 and 2, losing 6-5 to the Kings in Game 1 and 6-2 in Game 2. Now that the series has moved to Edmonton, the squad will try to overcome a 3-0 disadvantage.

Although last season we saw the Oilers come back from the brink of elimination early in the postseason when they were nearly eliminated by the Vancouver Canucks, the team will look to avoid a similar do-or-die scenario by getting a win at home tonight.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry
  2. Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
  3. Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
  4. Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Viktor Arvidsson
Defense

  1. Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
  2. Jake Walman - John Klingberg
  3. Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

  1. Stuart Skinner
  2. Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

  1. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
  2. Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

  1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, Jake Walman, Ty Emberson
  2. Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak

Odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Kings

Edmonton is a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

Throughout the regular season, the team posted a 25-13-3 record at home, which seems to have fans confident that the team will get the job done in Game 3 tonight.

On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -140 favorite, while LA is a +116 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -142 favorite, while LA is a +120 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $142 bet on the Oilers as the favorites to win $100 (on top of the original bet). On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Kings as the underdogs could win $120 (in addition to the original bet).

Following Game 3 tonight, the two sides will run things back for Game 4 on Sunday. If a Game 5 is needed, the series will head back to LA for Game 5 on Tuesday.

