Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 3 against LA Kings | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 25, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to defend home ice when they collide with the LA Kings. Edmonton failed to sneak a win on the road in Games 1 and 2, losing 6-5 to the Kings in Game 1 and 6-2 in Game 2. Now that the series has moved to Edmonton, the squad will try to overcome a 3-0 disadvantage.

Ad

Although last season we saw the Oilers come back from the brink of elimination early in the postseason when they were nearly eliminated by the Vancouver Canucks, the team will look to avoid a similar do-or-die scenario by getting a win at home tonight.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Viktor Arvidsson

Ad

Trending

Defense

Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard Jake Walman - John Klingberg Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, Jake Walman, Ty Emberson Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak

Odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Kings

Edmonton is a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

Ad

Throughout the regular season, the team posted a 25-13-3 record at home, which seems to have fans confident that the team will get the job done in Game 3 tonight.

On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -140 favorite, while LA is a +116 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -142 favorite, while LA is a +120 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $142 bet on the Oilers as the favorites to win $100 (on top of the original bet). On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Kings as the underdogs could win $120 (in addition to the original bet).

Following Game 3 tonight, the two sides will run things back for Game 4 on Sunday. If a Game 5 is needed, the series will head back to LA for Game 5 on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama