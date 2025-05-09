Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 10, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to extend their series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights when the two sides collide in Edmonton for Game 3 of the series.
In Game 1, Edmonton was able to seize the third period despite a 2-1 deficit heading into the period, stealing the road game with a 4-2 win. In Game 2, the Oilers were able to pull ahead with a dominant second period at T-Mobile arena, before Vegas tied things up and forced overtime in the third period.
After an overtime winner from Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers now head to Edmonton up 2-0, with a chance to close things out at home in Game 4 if they can secure a big win tonight in Game 3.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry
- Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
- Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
- Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Viktor Arvidsson
Defense
- Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
- Jake Walman - John Klingberg
- Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson
Goalies
- Calvin Pickard
- Stuart Skinner
Powerplay
- Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
- Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill
- Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard
- Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Ty Emberson
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Golden Knights
Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Golden Knights, bettors seem to be divided on who they think will get the win. While Edmonton is sitting as a slight betting favorite, these odds could shift even prior to puck drop.
On FanDuel, Edmonton is sitting as a -126 favorite, while Vegas is a +105 underdog. Meanwhile, over at DraftKings, Edmonton is a -135 favorite while Vegas is a +114 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $135 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Golden Knights could win $114 in addition to the original bet if the team emerges victorious.
Following Game 3 tonight, the two teams will play Game 4 on Monday, with a tentative Game 5 scheduled for May 14 in Vegas if need be.
