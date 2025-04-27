Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for Game 4 against LA Kings | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 27, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers return to action for Game 4 of their first-round series with the LA Kings on Sunday night at Rogers Place. LA leads the series 2-1, though Edmonton might have just saved their season with a massive 7-4 third-period comeback win at home in Game 3 on Friday night.

The Oilers (101 points) and Kings (105 points) finished neck and neck in the Pacific Division standings as the second and third seeds. Edmonton has eliminated LA in three consecutive first-round matchups, so the Kings are hoping home-ice advantage will help them finally slay the dragon and move onto the second round in 2025.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) remains out for the Oilers and will not be available to play in this series, while depth defenseman Troy Stecher (undisclosed) is day-to-day with an unknown return timeline.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Leon Draisaitl - C Connor McDavid - RW Zach Hyman

Line 2. LW Vasily Podkolzin - C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - RW Viktor Arvidsson

Line 3. LW Evander Kane - C Adam Henrique - RW Connor Brown

Line 4. LW Trent Frederic - C Mattias Janmark - RW Corey Perry

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Darnell Nurse - RD Evan Bouchard

Pair 2. LD Jake Walman - RD John Klingberg

Pair 1. LD Brett Kulak - RD Ty Emberson

Goalies:

Starter - Calvin Pickard

Backup - Stuart Skinner

Power Play:

First Unit - Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard

Second Unit - Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, Jake Walman, Ty Emberson

Second Unit - Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak

Odds for Oilers vs. Kings and Edmonton's upcoming schedule

Edmonton opens as a slight home favorite to tie up the series at home against LA on Sunday night.

On Odds Shark, the Oilers are -135 home favorites, while the Kings are +115 road underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $135 wager on Edmonton would net only $100, while a $100 bet on LA could win $115.

The series will shift back to Los Angeles for Game 5 at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. Should a Game 6 be necessary, the two teams will return to Edmonton and face off on Thursday night at Rogers Place.

