Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 4 against LA Kings | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 27, 2025

On Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers will look to even up their first-round series against the LA Kings. After coming up short in a nail-biter of a Game 1, the Oilers were outscored 6-2 while on the road in Game 2, putting the pressure on the reigning Western Conference champs to pick up a win at home in Game 3.
The team responded in a big way, outscoring the Kings 7-4 on Friday while staving off a 3-0 deficit in the first-round series.
With a chance to even things up at two games apiece before heading back to LA, the stakes are high for Edmonton heading into tonight's pivotal Game 4.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Vasily Podkolzin - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Viktor Arvidsson
- Evander Kane - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
- Trent Frederic - Mattias Janmark - Corey Perry
Defense
- Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
- Jake Walman - John Klingberg
- Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson
Goalies
- Calvin Pickard
- Stuart Skinner
Powerplay
- Zach Hyamn, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
- Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, Jake Walman, Ty Emberson
- Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Kings as Edmonton looks to even things up 2-2
Heading into tonight's pivotal Game 4 matchup between the Oilers and the Kings, Edmonton is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major US sportsbooks.
On FanDuel, Edmonton is sitting as a -138 favorite while on the flip side, LA is sitting as a +115 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -135 favorite while LA is a +114 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $135 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100 on top of the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on LA as the underdogs could win $114 on top of the original bet.
Following Game 4 tonight, the two teams will head back to LA for Game 5 on Tuesday. If a Game 6 is needed, it will take place in Edmonton on Thursday, with a tentative Game 7 then set for next Saturday in LA.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama