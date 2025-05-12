Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for Game 4 against Vegas Golden Knights | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 12, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are back in action for a pivotal Game 4 in their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at Rogers Place. Edmonton holds a 2-1 series lead, but will be looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking last-second 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 3 on Saturday night.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) remains out of Edmonton's lineup and won't play in this series. Meanwhile, goaltender Calvin Pickard (undisclosed) has also been ruled out and will miss his second straight game. His injury appears to have stemmed from a collision with Tomas Hertl in game 2.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch hinted that he could consider shuffling up his forward lines; however, this is how they're expected to begin Game 4 on Monday night.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Leon Draisaitl - C Connor McDavid - RW Corey Perry

Line 2. LW Evander Kane - C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - RW Zach Hyman

Line 3. LW Trent Frederic - C Adam Henrique - RW Connor Brown

Line 4. LW Vasily Podkolzin - C Mattias Janmark - RW Viktor Arvidsson

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Darnell Nurse - RD Evan Bouchard

Pair 2. LD Jake Walman - RD John Klingberg

Pair 1. LD Brett Kulak - RD Ty Emberson

Goalies:

Starter - Stuart Skinner

Backup - Olivier Rodrigue

Power Play:

First Unit - Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard

Second Unit - Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard

Second Unit - Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Ty Emberson

Odds for Oilers vs. Golden Knights and Edmonton's upcoming schedule

Edmonton is seen as a slight home favorite to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over Vegas on Monday night at Rogers Place.

On Odds Shark, the Oilers are -125 home favorites, while the Golden Knights are +105 road underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $125 wager on Edmonton would net only $100, while a $100 bet on Vegas could win $105.

The series will shift back to Las Vegas for Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night. Should a Game 6 be necessary, the two teams will return to Edmonton and face off on Friday night at Rogers Place.

