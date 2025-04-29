Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the LA Kings | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 29, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers and the LA Kings will battle it out at Crypto.com Arena in a pivotal Game 5. After going down 0-2 against the Kings on the road, the Oilers bounced back by winning both Game 3 and Game 4 at home, sending the series back to LA all tied up at two games apiece.
Now, with the reigning Western Conference champs eager to make a run back to the Stanley Cup once more, the team will look to steal Game 5 on the road before closing out the series in Edmonton later in the week.
Of course, the story of the series for Edmonton has largely been the absence of Mattias Ekholm, who suffered an injury midway through the month and has been ruled out for this first-round series.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines are subject to change
Forwards
- Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry
- Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
- Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
- Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Viktor Arvidsson
Defense
- Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
- Jake Walman - John Klingberg
- Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson
Goalies
- Calvin Pickard
- Stuart Skinner
Powerplay
- Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
- Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, Jake Walman, Ty Emberson
- Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Kings as both teams look to take a lead in this first-round series
Heading into tonight's pivotal Game 5 in LA, the Kings are sitting as slight betting favorites on most major sportsbooks.
On FanDuel, LA is sitting as a -134 favorite while Edmonton is a +114 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, these odds are nearly identical with LA as a -135 favorite and Edmonton as a +114 underdog.
Based on the latest FanDuel odds, it would take a $134 bet on the Kings as the favorites to win $100 on top of the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Oilers as the underdogs could win $114 on top of the original bet.
With LA looking to finally eliminate the Oilers after three straight years of being handed first-round exits by Connor McDavid and co, the stakes couldn't be higher heading into this pivotal Game 5.
