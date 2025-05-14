Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 14, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to close out their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights at home. After picking up back-to-back wins in Games 1 and 2, the team came up short in Game 3 despite playing at home.
In Game 4 on Monday, the Oilers bounced back, picking up a 3-0 win over the Golden Knights to extend their series lead to 3-1.
Now, ahead of Game 5 in Vegas tonight, the Oilers will be looking to close things out on the road and punch their ticket to a spot in the conference finals against the winner of the Winnipeg Jets-Dallas Stars series.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Vasily podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Kasperi Kapanen
- Evander Kane - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
- Trent Frederic - Mattias Janmark - Corey Perry
Defense
- Brett Kulak - Evan Bouchard
- Jake Walman - John Klingberg
- Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Olivier Rodrigue
Powerplay
- Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
- Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill
- Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard
- Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
Odds for tonight's Oilers vs Golden Knights game as Edmonton looks to take a 3-1 series lead
Bettors are backing the Golden Knights to get the job done.
Throughout the regular season, Vegas posted a 29-9-3 record at home, while the Oilers were 23-16-2 on the road during the regular season.
Currently, on FanDuel, Vegas is a -130 favorite, while Edmonton is a +108 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Vegas is a -130 favorite while Edmonton is a +110 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $130 bet on Vegas as the favorites to win $100, while a $100 bet on Edmonton as the underdog could win $110.
Note: Payout figures are in addition to winning back the original wager.
Following tonight's game, the two sides will meet in a Game 6 on Friday back in Edmonton, if one is needed.
