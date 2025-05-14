Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 14, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to close out their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights at home. After picking up back-to-back wins in Games 1 and 2, the team came up short in Game 3 despite playing at home.

In Game 4 on Monday, the Oilers bounced back, picking up a 3-0 win over the Golden Knights to extend their series lead to 3-1.

Now, ahead of Game 5 in Vegas tonight, the Oilers will be looking to close things out on the road and punch their ticket to a spot in the conference finals against the winner of the Winnipeg Jets-Dallas Stars series.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Vasily podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Kasperi Kapanen Evander Kane - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown Trent Frederic - Mattias Janmark - Corey Perry

Defense

Brett Kulak - Evan Bouchard Jake Walman - John Klingberg Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Olivier Rodrigue

Powerplay

Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill

Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Odds for tonight's Oilers vs Golden Knights game

Bettors are backing the Golden Knights to get the job done.

Throughout the regular season, Vegas posted a 29-9-3 record at home, while the Oilers were 23-16-2 on the road during the regular season.

Currently, on FanDuel, Vegas is a -130 favorite, while Edmonton is a +108 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Vegas is a -130 favorite while Edmonton is a +110 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $130 bet on Vegas as the favorites to win $100, while a $100 bet on Edmonton as the underdog could win $110.

Note: Payout figures are in addition to winning back the original wager.

Following tonight's game, the two sides will meet in a Game 6 on Friday back in Edmonton, if one is needed.

