Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the LA Kings | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 1, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to close out their first-round series against the LA Kings at home.
After dropping games one and two on the road, the Oilers rallied at home, winning Game 3 by a three-goal margin and Game 4 in an overtime thriller. With things all tied up, the reigning Eastern Conference champs headed back to LA for Game 5, where they took a 3-2 series lead.
Now, the team will have a chance to close things out at home, while avoiding a potential Game 7 in LA.
Considering Edmonton came within arm's reach of hoisting the Stanley Cup last year, the team is eager to return to championship contention and right the wrongs of the 2023-24 season.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines are subject to change
Forwards
- Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry
- Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
- Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
- Viktor Arvidsson - Mattias Janmark - Vasily Podkolzin
Defense
- Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
- Jake Walman - John Klingberg
- Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson
Goalies
- Calvin Pickard
- Stuart Skinner
Powerplay
- Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
- Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, Jake Walman, Ty Emberson
- Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Kings as Edmonton looks to close out this first-round series
Heading into what could be a closeout game tonight for the Edmonton Oilers, the team is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.
On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -172 favorite, while on the flip side, LA is a +142 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -170 favorite, while LA is a +142 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $170 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on LA as the underdog could win $142 in addition to the initial bet.
Following Game 6 tonight in Edmonton, the series will head back to LA for a Game 7 on Saturday if necessary. If the Oilers win, the team will advance to the second round, where they will face the winner of the Golden Knights-Wild series.
