  • Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the LA Kings | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 1, 2025

Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the LA Kings | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 1, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified May 01, 2025 15:17 GMT
Looking at the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for tonight's game against the LA Kings

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to close out their first-round series against the LA Kings at home.

After dropping games one and two on the road, the Oilers rallied at home, winning Game 3 by a three-goal margin and Game 4 in an overtime thriller. With things all tied up, the reigning Eastern Conference champs headed back to LA for Game 5, where they took a 3-2 series lead.

Now, the team will have a chance to close things out at home, while avoiding a potential Game 7 in LA.

Considering Edmonton came within arm's reach of hoisting the Stanley Cup last year, the team is eager to return to championship contention and right the wrongs of the 2023-24 season.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

  1. Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry
  2. Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
  3. Trent Frederic - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
  4. Viktor Arvidsson - Mattias Janmark - Vasily Podkolzin

Defense

  1. Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
  2. Jake Walman - John Klingberg
  3. Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

  1. Calvin Pickard
  2. Stuart Skinner

Powerplay

  1. Corey Perry, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
  2. Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Evander Kane, John Klingberg, Jake Walman
Penalty Kill

  1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, Jake Walman, Ty Emberson
  2. Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Kings as Edmonton looks to close out this first-round series

Heading into what could be a closeout game tonight for the Edmonton Oilers, the team is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -172 favorite, while on the flip side, LA is a +142 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -170 favorite, while LA is a +142 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $170 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on LA as the underdog could win $142 in addition to the initial bet.

Following Game 6 tonight in Edmonton, the series will head back to LA for a Game 7 on Saturday if necessary. If the Oilers win, the team will advance to the second round, where they will face the winner of the Golden Knights-Wild series.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

