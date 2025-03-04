Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the Anaheim Ducks | Mar. 4 2025

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 04, 2025 14:23 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
The Edmonton Oilers will collide with the Anaheim Ducks in a divisional showdown set to take place at Rogers Place on Tuesday. Edmonton is fresh off a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, which snapped a five-game losing skid that started before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

After getting back in the win column, the Oilers are second in the Pacific Division with a 35-21-4 record, four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights and four points ahead of the LA Kings.

Meanwhile, Anaheim is sixth in the division at 27-22-11, six points behind the Vancouver Canucks. With six points also separating them from a Western Conference wild-card spot, its hopes of reaching the postseason are slim.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards

  1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
  2. Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Matthew Savoie
  3. Mattias Janmark - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown
  4. Jeff Skinner - Kasperi Kapanen - Corey Perry

Defense

  1. Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  2. Brett Kulak - John Klingberg
  3. Troy Stecher - Ty Emberson

Goalies

  • Calvin Pickard
  • Stuart Skinner

Powerplay

  1. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
  2. Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Jeff Skinner, John Klingberg, Mattias Ekholm
Penalty Kill

  1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson
  2. Adam Henrique, Vasily Podkolzin, Brett Kulak, Troy Stecher

Odds for Oilers vs Ducks and upcoming games on Anaheim's schedule

Heading into the matchup, Edmonton is the betting favorite.

On FanDuel, the Oilers are -365 favorites and the Ducks are +285 underdogs. On DraftKings, Edmonton is a -360 favorite and Anaheim is a +285 underdog.

It would take a $365 bet on the Oilers to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on the Ducks would net $285.

Following Tuesday's game, Edmonton will host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and the Dallas Stars on Saturday before hitting the road. Their road trip will kick off with a showdown against the Sabres on Monday, followed by games against the Devils, Islanders and Rangers.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
