Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres | March 10, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers' march toward the postseason continues on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres. They'll be visiting Buffalo at 7 p.m. EDT. They enter with a sterling 37-22-4 record and are second by a thin margin in their division. Buffalo is 24-32-6 and not much of a factor in the playoff race.

Edmonton has a few injuries to note right now. Evander Kane, the left wing who has not played this season so far, will officially miss the entire regular season. Recently acquired center Trent Frederic is also on injured reserve. Defensemen Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg are day-to-day.

With those accounted for, the following should be tonight's lineup. Note that it can change before puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - C Connor McDavid - RW Zach Hyman LW Vasily Podkolzin - C Leon Draisaitl - RW Viktor Arvidsson LW Mattias Janmark - C Adam Henrique - RW Connor Brown LW Max Jones - C Kasperi Kapanen - RW Corey Perry

Defense Pairs:

Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goaltenders:

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Powerplay Units:

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman

Penalty Kill Lines:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Ty Emberson Adam Henrique, Vasily Podkolzin, Brett Kulak, Troy Stecher

Edmonton is back on the road after a tense 5-4 home victory over the Dallas Stars.

Odds for tonight's Oilers game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Edmonton Oilers are favored to win tonight against the Buffalo Sabres despite being on the road. Here are the full odds according to Odds Shark:

Edmonton is -192 on the moneyline.

The Sabres are +153 to win outright.

The puck line is Oilers -1.5, which is +133.

The Sabres are -154 to cover.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is +105, and the under is -125.

After tonight's contest, Edmonton has three more road games before it gets to return home. First up are the New Jersey Devils on March 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The Edmonton Oilers are favorites tonight (Imagn)

After that, they'll visit the New York Islanders on March 14 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Then finally, they'll take on the New York Rangers on March 16 at 7 p.m. EDT before heading back home.

