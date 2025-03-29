Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the Calgary Flames | March 29, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to snap a two-game skid when they host the Calgary Flames. In their most recent outing, Edmonton was on the wrong end of a lopsided loss to the Seattle Kraken, making it two straight losses for the team after a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.
On the flip side, Calgary's heading into tonight's game after a 5-2 loss to the Stars, which snapped a four-game win streak for the team that had seen them pick up wins over the Rangers, Devils, Islanders and Kraken.
Edmonton is third in the Pacific Division, two points behind the second-place Kings and six points ahead of the fourth-place Canucks. On the flip side, Calgary is fifth in the division standings, two points behind Vancouver.
Edmonton Oilers projected lines
Note: Lines are subject to change.
Forwards
- Vasily Podkolzin - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Viktor Arvidsson
- Zach Hyman - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry
- Jeff Skinner - Mattias Janmark - Connor Brown
- Max Jones - Kasperi Kapanen - Troy Stecher
Defense
- Jake Walman - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Ty Emberson
- Brett Kulak - John Klingberg
Powerplay
- Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, Evan Bouchard
- Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Kasperi Kapanen, Darnell Nurse, John Klingberg
Penalty Kill
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman
- Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Ty Emberson, Brett Kulak
Looking at the previous two meetings between the Oilers and the Flames, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule
Tonight's game between the Oilers and the Flames will be the third and final regular-season meeting between these two teams.
Early in the season, the two sides collided in Edmonton, with the Flames securing a convincing 4-1 win. Then, less than a month later, in early November, the two teams ran things back in Calgary, with the Oilers able to even up the regular-season series 4-2.
With things tied up 1-1 and Clagary looking to move into wild-card contention out West, both teams will be looking to close out the trilogy with a win.
Following tonight's game, the Oilers will head to Vegas to play the Golden Knights on Tuesday, kicking off a four-game road trip that will see the team play the Sharks, Kings and Ducks before returning home in early April.
