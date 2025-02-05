Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Chicago Blackhawks | Feb. 5, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to make it back-to-back wins after a 3-2 OT win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night snapped a two-game skid for the team. Edmonton will be back in action tonight to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that has struggled to find consistency throughout the season.

Currently, Edmonton is sitting atop the Pacific Division, two points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights after Tuesday's win over St. Louis broke a tie between the two teams.

With six wins in the last 10 games, and the postseason less than 30 games away, Edmonton will look to build even more momentum ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus before, what the team hopes, will be another deep postseason run.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry Viktor Arvidsson - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman Jeff Skinner - Noah Philp - Kasperi Kapanen Vasily Podkolzin - Mattias Janmark - Connor Brown

Defense

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - John Klingberg Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Goalies

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Viktor Arvidsson, Jeff Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill

Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Vasily Podkolzin, Brett Kulak, Darnell Nurse

Looking at the odds for tonight's Oilers vs Blackhawks game as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Blackhawks, it's no surprise that Edmonton is sitting as a pretty comfortable betting favorite given the season they're having.

On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -275 favorite, while Chicago is a +220 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -278 favorite, while Chicago is a +225 underdog.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $278 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on Chicago could win $225.

Following tonight's game, Edmonton will face off with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday before enjoying a two-week hiatus for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The team will then be back in action on Feb. 22 when they kick off a back-to-back that will see them play the Flyers on Saturday and the Capitals on Sunday.

