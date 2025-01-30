Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Detroit Red Wings | Jan. 30 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to build on a three-game win streak after a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday. Across from them on the ice will be a Detroit Red Wings team eager to build on a three-game win streak that most recently saw the team pick up a 5-2 win over the LA Kings.

The Oilers are tied with the Golden Knights for the first-place spot in the Pacific Division, with both teams sitting nine points ahead of the Kings. With a record of 7-3-0 over their last ten and 32 wins on the season, Edmonton is eager to keep the momentum rolling en route to a deep postseason run.

Meanwhile, Detroit is sitting in sixth place in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the fifth-place Lightning and three points behind the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins. With six wins in their last ten, Detroit is looking to make a push in a competitive Eastern Conference's Wild Card race.

Trending

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Connor Brown Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson Jeff Skinner - Adam Henrique - Zach Hyman Corey Perry - Mattias Janmark - Noah Philp

Defense:

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard Brett Kulak - Darnell Nurse Troy Stecher - Ty Emberson

Goalies:

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard

Powerplay:

Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evan Bouchard, Connor McDavid Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill:

Adam Henrique, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Mattias Janmark, Brett Kulak, Darnell Nurse

Looking at the odds for tonight's Oilers vs Red Wings game, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Detroit Red Wings, it should come as little surprise that the Oilers are sitting as comfortable betting favorites, given they've consistently been one of the best teams in the league.

On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -275 favorite, while on the flip side, Detroit is a +220 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Edmonton is a -265 favorite, while Detroit is a +215 underdog.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $275 bet on Edmonton as the favorites to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on Detroit as the underdogs could win $220.

Following tonight's game, Edmonton will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a highly anticipated all-Canadian clash before hitting the road to face off with the St. Louis Blues next Tuesday and the Chicago Blackhawks next Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback