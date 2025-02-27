  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | Feb. 27 2025

Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | Feb. 27 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Feb 27, 2025 15:59 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for tonight's game against the Florida Panthers (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to snap their four-game skid when they face the Florida Panthers in a highly anticipated rematch of last year's Stanley Cup finals. Edmonton has not lost four consecutive games all season, but with back-to-back losses following the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the squad has lost some momentum.

Ad

On the flip side, the reigning Stanley Cup champs are fresh off a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators this week, which pushed them to 35-21-3 on the season as they continue to jockey for the top position with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ahead of tonight's game, Edmonton is sitting in second place in the Pacific Division with 72 points, putting them two points ahead of the LA Kings and two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards

  1. Viktor Arvidsson - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
  2. Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Matthew Savoie
  3. Mattias Janmark - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor Brown
  4. Kasperi Kapanen - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry

Defense

  1. Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  2. Darnell Nurse - Ty Emberson
  3. Brett Kulak - Troy Stecher

Goalies

  1. Stuart Skinner
  2. Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

  1. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
  2. Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm
Ad

Penalty Kill

  1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson
  2. Adam Henrique, Vasily Podkolzin, Brett Kulak, Darnell Nurse

Looking at the odds for tonight's Oilers vs Panthers game, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Florida is sitting as a slight betting favorite given the Oilers' recent struggles since the NHL season resumed.

Ad

On FanDuel, Florida is a -125 favorite, while Edmonton's a +104 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -130 favorite, while Edmonton is a +110 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it'd take a $125 bet on Florida as the favorite to win $100 on FanDuel in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on Edmonton as the underdogs could win $104 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game Edmonton will head to Carolina for a showdown with the Hurricanes on Saturday before heading back home for a three-game home stretch that'll kick off with a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, and include games against the Montreal Canadiens and the Dallas Stars.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी