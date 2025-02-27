Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | Feb. 27 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to snap their four-game skid when they face the Florida Panthers in a highly anticipated rematch of last year's Stanley Cup finals. Edmonton has not lost four consecutive games all season, but with back-to-back losses following the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the squad has lost some momentum.

On the flip side, the reigning Stanley Cup champs are fresh off a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators this week, which pushed them to 35-21-3 on the season as they continue to jockey for the top position with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ahead of tonight's game, Edmonton is sitting in second place in the Pacific Division with 72 points, putting them two points ahead of the LA Kings and two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards

Viktor Arvidsson - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Matthew Savoie Mattias Janmark - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor Brown Kasperi Kapanen - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry

Defense

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard Darnell Nurse - Ty Emberson Brett Kulak - Troy Stecher

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson Adam Henrique, Vasily Podkolzin, Brett Kulak, Darnell Nurse

Looking at the odds for tonight's Oilers vs Panthers game, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Florida is sitting as a slight betting favorite given the Oilers' recent struggles since the NHL season resumed.

On FanDuel, Florida is a -125 favorite, while Edmonton's a +104 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -130 favorite, while Edmonton is a +110 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it'd take a $125 bet on Florida as the favorite to win $100 on FanDuel in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on Edmonton as the underdogs could win $104 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game Edmonton will head to Carolina for a showdown with the Hurricanes on Saturday before heading back home for a three-game home stretch that'll kick off with a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, and include games against the Montreal Canadiens and the Dallas Stars.

